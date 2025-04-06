Absolute Chaos in Foxborough, Massachusetts for Round 12

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Aaron Plessinger Dominates Muddy Foxborough Supercross

Chance Hymas Earns Career-First 250SX Class Victory

Foxborough, Mass. — Rain, cold weather, and wind turned the Foxborough Supercross into a race of survival of both man and machine. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger was untouchable in the mud and took a convincing win in the abbreviated 12-minute plus one lap Main Event. It was Plessinger’s second-ever victory in the class.

Quadlock Honda Racing’s Shane McElrath followed up earning his career-first Heat Race win with his career-first podium finish with a steady ride to second place. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb pulled late-race magic from his hat yet again, using the final lap to turn a sixth-place position into a spot on the podium and extend his points lead in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, Team Honda HRC Progressive's Chance Hymas earned the win, making history as the sixth different winner in six rounds of 250SX Class racing. Plessinger and Hymas’s victories contributed to making 2025 the first season in the sport’s history to deliver 18 different winners, and there are still five rounds remaining.

“When I got off to the start, I had Cooper [Webb] to the right of me and [Justin Cooper] in front of me; when they slowed down over here to go through the ruts I just stood up on the pegs, and just leaned back and pinned it. As soon as I got in the lead I knew I had to just ‘go’ and stay up, but I knew Shane was right there… It’s crazy. With how the season started I would have, man, I was sitting in California [during the early rounds] not two months ago and I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t know what’s going on [with poor results].’ But I’ve just got to give it up to the whole team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, they never stopped believing in me. I’m kinda getting emotional, but it was a tough start to the season, and for these guys to stick behind me and not stop believing in me, that’s a lot for me to ask for. So, hat’s off to them… [Thank you to] these fans for sticking it out in the rain. I don’t know if I’m a fan of anything that I would stick out in pouring down rain for eight plus hours, but we’ve got the best fans in the world. The best fans ever in any sport, so I give it up to the fans, they had the best performance of the night.” – Aaron Plessinger