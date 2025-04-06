Absolute Chaos in Foxborough, Massachusetts for Round 12

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:
Aaron Plessinger Dominates Muddy Foxborough Supercross
Chance Hymas Earns Career-First 250SX Class Victory
Foxborough, Mass. — Rain, cold weather, and wind turned the Foxborough Supercross into a race of survival of both man and machine. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger was untouchable in the mud and took a convincing win in the abbreviated 12-minute plus one lap Main Event. It was Plessinger’s second-ever victory in the class.
Quadlock Honda Racing’s Shane McElrath followed up earning his career-first Heat Race win with his career-first podium finish with a steady ride to second place. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb pulled late-race magic from his hat yet again, using the final lap to turn a sixth-place position into a spot on the podium and extend his points lead in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, Team Honda HRC Progressive's Chance Hymas earned the win, making history as the sixth different winner in six rounds of 250SX Class racing. Plessinger and Hymas’s victories contributed to making 2025 the first season in the sport’s history to deliver 18 different winners, and there are still five rounds remaining.
“When I got off to the start, I had Cooper [Webb] to the right of me and [Justin Cooper] in front of me; when they slowed down over here to go through the ruts I just stood up on the pegs, and just leaned back and pinned it. As soon as I got in the lead I knew I had to just ‘go’ and stay up, but I knew Shane was right there… It’s crazy. With how the season started I would have, man, I was sitting in California [during the early rounds] not two months ago and I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t know what’s going on [with poor results].’ But I’ve just got to give it up to the whole team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, they never stopped believing in me. I’m kinda getting emotional, but it was a tough start to the season, and for these guys to stick behind me and not stop believing in me, that’s a lot for me to ask for. So, hat’s off to them… [Thank you to] these fans for sticking it out in the rain. I don’t know if I’m a fan of anything that I would stick out in pouring down rain for eight plus hours, but we’ve got the best fans in the world. The best fans ever in any sport, so I give it up to the fans, they had the best performance of the night.” – Aaron Plessinger
“Praise the Lord. We’re back up here again. This week was a really good week mentally… and tonight was all about opportunity. I was on the line and I was praying, ‘God, just give me traction.’ That’s all I want on the grate, and I got a good start, leaned back, and started shifting. I almost lost it in the first corner… I want to keep this progression going… This is the first time in the 450 class where my whole program has been in unison, and that’s what I’m really excited about, so we’ll keep at it.” – Shane McElrath
“In these kinds of conditions you don’t know what can happen. It’s so stressful when you’re leading the championship. You’re hoping your motorcycle makes it first of all, and then just getting into the Main you’re like, ‘All right I can breathe a little bit.’ These are bummer conditions. Nobody truly, I don’t think, wants to race in this unless you’re [Aaron Plessinger], maybe…. [Early on] I had a great pace… then I get excited, and I fall. So, I get up, and you kind of go into panic mode, and then you fall again. So, I fell twice and finally was like, ‘All right, I’m going to just calm down, I’ll take the points loss, but let’s minimize the points, let’s at least get as far up as we can.’ And that’s what happened. I shut my brain off and it’s crazy what happens. You start sending it, you start finding a flow. I don’t know what happened the last lap, I just jumped all the jumps, like my buddy says. It was cool. I’m stoked to be up here on the podium again.” – Cooper Webb
“Anything is possible with these conditions. My ankle has just gotten [worse]. I hurt it as I hurt my shoulder [15 days ago], but wasn’t paying attention to it. But as I kept putting my foot down, it would twist my toe out and I kept hurting it more and more… In practice today I caught it again and it was the worst I’ve hit it. So, I wasn’t even, honestly, going to race because it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse…. I ended up coming out here and giving it a whirl… Ended up fourth on the night, so I couldn’t be more stoked with how the night went. I’m glad I went out here [and raced]. This was a brutal race, it really was.” – Ken Roczen
Foxborough - 450SXApril 5, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|15:21.939
|1:17.584
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Shane McElrath
|15:47.859
|25.920
|1:21.648
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Cooper Webb
|16:53.118
|1:05.259
|1:34.623
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|17:04.840
|11.723
|1:24.856
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|17:07.000
|2.161
|1:23.525
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|256
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|241
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|220
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|187
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|186
In 250SX Class racing, Chance Hymas moved into the lead just before the mid-point of the Main Event, which was shorted to 8 minutes plus one lap due to the track conditions. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cullin Park earned second, his career-first podium, after riding inside the top five for most of the race. Also earning his career-first podium, The Dirt Bike Depot’s Gage Linville fought forward to third place after a start that put him outside the top 15 in the abbreviated Main Event.
“This means so much to me. We’ve been working our butts off to get here. I took a step back this week and just tried to appreciate where I’m at. I wasn’t even planning on racing [a previous round] Tampa, with my knee [injury]. And just to be in this position – I know these are completely different circumstances, but you know, to finish first you’ve got to finish, first. I’m so excited to have the team behind me; they’ve been working their butts off and they’ve been believing in me since Day 1. I can’t thank those guys enough. And thank you to the fans for sticking it out in the rain… [regarding his outside gate pick] Sometimes you’ve got to take chances and right now I’ve got nothing to lose. Sometimes you take a shot like that and it doesn’t work, sometimes it works; and for me I’d say it worked. I feel like, at our level, everything’s so close you’ve got to be willing to take chances like that.” – Chance Hymas
Chance Hymas Align Media Chance Hymas is a 250SX race winner! Align Media Chance Hymas Align Media Cullin Park scored second in the main event, his first career podium finish. Align Media Gage Linville, who was collected in the first turn crash, scored third at the checkered flag, rounding out the trio of first-time 250SX podium finishers. Align Media
“I’ll tell you what, I was getting a little too excited there with two laps to go. Something about Foxborough and just ripping some good starts. I nailed the start and [Trainer] Heath Harrison [had] told me, ‘You get a start, you ride a good first few laps, and you’ve got a podium,’ and honestly I kind of half believed him. And then I ripped a start and I said [to myself], ‘I’ve got this. I’m in the hunt tonight.’ I just stuck to my laps… My mechanic, with two laps to go, [signaled] ‘Just bring it home.’ Those were probably the two slowest laps I’ve ever done in my career, and they got the job done.” – Cullin Park
“I’m pretty speechless right now. I don’t even have words. As a kid you always dream for this moment and for it to come true is just unreal. I’m just really speechless right now.” – Gage Linville
Justin Rodbell on his fourth place 250SX Class finish - “I borrowed this bike from my boy Mason Kerr, so without him this wouldn’t be possible. I rode it one day, Monday, and I got P-4 [tonight]. That’s kind of insane. I worked [my HVAC job] Tuesday and Thursday, rode a little more on Wednesday. You probably wouldn’t believe my schedule and what I do, but we have fun and I love it.”
Foxborough - 250SX EastApril 5, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chance Hymas
|9:42.219
|1:20.314
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|2
|Cullin Park
|10:14.065
|31.846
|1:23.657
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Gage Linville
|10:57.036
|42.972
|1:31.192
|Lake Park, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Justin Rodbell
|11:11.594
|14.559
|1:27.931
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|12:12.249
|1:00.655
|1:30.191
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|99
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|96
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|91
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|89
The Foxborough event marked the fourth Premiere Qualifying Event race of the SMX Next season, which gives the top amateur racers a chance to experience racing on a professional Supercross track in front of a stadium crowd. Yamaha’s Kade Johnson, in only his second SMX Next event, earned the win in a dramatic race. Johnson led at three different points, including when it mattered most. Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon grabbed the Holeshot, lost then re-gained the lead late in the race. Gordon crashed on the last lap and earned second place. Orange Brigade KTM’s Luke Fauser also held the lead, but a crash took him out of it; he eventually finished third. The young racers next meet for the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship which takes place on April 26th as part of the Pittsburgh Supercross inside Acrisure Stadium.
“That was the craziest race that I’ve ever raced. I don’t ride in mud normally. I just went out there, I knew everyone was going to be wild, I was probably not setting the fast laps, but I was consistent. I heard the crowd going crazy, [to crowd] you guys are awesome. That was such a fun race… This is so hard on the bikes. My bike’s probably cooked right now. I don’t care, I just wanted to say that was so much fun. I heard the crowd lose their minds over in that corner, and I saw the leader down, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, I’ve just got to be calm.’ Thank you, fans, thank you!” – Kade Johnson
No stranger to Gillette Stadium, Rob Ninkovich was on hand to watch the Foxborough Supercross. Ninkovich is a two-time Superbowl champion who played for the New England Patriots for eight seasons. He rode dirt bikes as a kid and has done some riding since his retirement from the NFL. On the pre-race broadcast, Race Day Live, Ninkovich related football to Supercross, including, “In football you can kind of walk through – you can look at what the plays are going to look like. You can’t walk through moto, right? You have to just hit it and go, and you’re really just trying to control being on the edge.”
The Foxborough Supercross kicks off a rare four-city sweep through the Northeast. Each Monster Energy AMA Supercross race also pays points toward its season as well as for the SMX World Championship™. The SMX League™ seeds riders based on points totaled from the Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross seasons. Two SMX Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final deliver thrilling post-season racing throughout September.
Race fans can view the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season through an impressive array of options. Peacock streams every race live as well as the pre-race show Race Day Live which covers qualifying and racing news. Select races are also broadcast or streamed, live or in an encore presentation, on NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms. CNBC airs each round on the Monday following the race at 1:00a.m. ET. Spanish-language coverage is available live in the US on Telemundo Deportes’ Facebook and YouTube channels. Live international coverage can be found on the SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) with the option of English, Spanish and French language broadcast teams. Live audio coverage can be heard for each race on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85 provides live audio coverage of each round.
The racing continues its Northeast sweep with Round 13 lining up the racers again on Saturday, April 12th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philly Supercross will run on a rare daytime schedule and air on NBC, with Opening Ceremonies kicking off the racing at 2:30p.m. ET. The event will also bring both 250SX divisions together for the season's second East/West Showdown. For video highlights, race results, live timing during qualifying, and ticket sales to attend an event in-person, please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.