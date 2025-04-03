Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Foxborough Supercross Track Map Video

April 3, 2025, 11:05am

Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Foxborough Supercross, round 12 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on April 5. Take a lap around Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This will be the 12th round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the sixth round of the 250SX East Division Championship. The Foxborough SX is also the 12th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

  • Supercross

    Foxborough

