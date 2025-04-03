4/3 Day: National Ken Block Day – Auction is Officially Open

The following is a press release:

Auction Now Live: April 3-6

One day isn’t enough to honor Ken Block.

In celebration of 4/3 Day and Weekend, the auction is officially open. This is your chance to bid on exclusive art, rare memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences — all paying tribute to the legacy of a legend.

Auction Opens: April 3 at 8 AM PST

Auction Closes: April 6 at 8 PM PST

These are just a few of the one-of-one items up for grabs.

Every bid supports 43i and fuels the next wave of motivated misfits.

Bid Big. Give Back. Keep Ken’s spirit alive!

Explore the Auction Now!

4/3 Day & Weekend Highlights:

April 3: National Ken Block Day

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles

FREE admission for the first 430 guests, thanks to Borla Performance Industries

FREE limited-edition posters by @eanofoto with admission - while supplies last

FREE exhibit tours with @roncar at 11 AM and 2 PM

Park City and Tahoe

April 4-5:

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles

FREE limited-edition posters by @eanofoto with admission - while supplies last

April 6: 43i Cruise-In Celebrating Ken Block

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles - 8 AM-2 PM

Celebrate the cars, stories, and people that shaped Ken's legacy.

Show car and general admission tickets available.

Support 43i. Celebrate Ken’s impact.

Fuel the future of action sports, motorsports and creative arts.