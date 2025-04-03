Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

4/3 Day: National Ken Block Day – Auction is Officially Open

April 3, 2025, 10:30am
4/3 Day: National Ken Block Day – Auction is Officially Open

The following is a press release:

Auction Now Live: April 3-6

One day isn’t enough to honor Ken Block. 

In celebration of 4/3 Day and Weekend, the auction is officially open.  This is your chance to bid on exclusive art, rare memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences — all paying tribute to the legacy of a legend.  

Auction Opens: April 3 at 8 AM PST
Auction Closes: April 6 at 8 PM PST

These are just a few of the one-of-one items up for grabs.  

Every bid supports 43i  and fuels the next wave of motivated misfits.

Bid Big. Give Back. Keep Ken’s spirit alive!  

Explore the Auction Now!

4/3 Day & Weekend Highlights:

April 3: National Ken Block Day

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles

  • FREE admission for the first 430 guests, thanks to Borla Performance Industries
  • FREE limited-edition posters by @eanofoto with admission - while supplies last
  • FREE exhibit tours with @roncar at 11 AM and 2 PM

Park City and Tahoe

April 4-5:

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles

  • FREE limited-edition posters by @eanofoto with admission - while supplies last  

April 6: 43i Cruise-In Celebrating Ken Block

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles - 8 AM-2 PM
Celebrate the cars, stories, and people that shaped Ken's legacy.
Show car and general admission tickets available.  

Support 43i. Celebrate Ken’s impact.

Fuel the future of action sports, motorsports and creative arts.

Read Now
