Aaron Plessinger has been on a roll as of late in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with three podium finishes in the last four rounds. This streak comes as a relief after starting the season with two DNF’s at the second and third rounds of the series. Plessinger credits taking accountability and trying to stay positive for the turnaround in his results. As he said in the post-race press conference:
“I don't think there was any real panic. I don't panic that often. I was just bummed, you know, I was just really, really bummed and to have those two DNFs and not score any points was horrible. Yeah, I was really, really bummed about that. It just wasn't going my way. And I just had to like sit back and tell myself that I can turn it around. It's up to me, it's not up to anybody else. And I could have complained about a lot of stuff, but I don't know. I just told myself that I needed to keep positive and keep trying to have good days at the track and then I flipped off a couple and then it started linking up. And next thing I know, I had a really good week and that was the week before Daytona, and I had a really good race at Daytona. And then it's just kind of been clicking off good day after good day. And I think consistency brings confidence and I think that's why my starts are pretty good, is because I got that confidence back. It's like a light switch. I just turned it on, and I just started having good days, I guess.”
Plessinger’s confidence off of the starts continued in Seattle, where he almost got the holeshot, only to stall it going into the corner. He was able to restart his bike and only fade back to fifth position, eventually making his way to third. Still, all of these podiums have him wanting another win like he got last year in San Diego. He contemplated what a best case scenario would look like for the rest of the season.
“Try and get as many holeshots as I can without stalling the bike," he said. Yeah, I want to win one of these things, man. I feel like I missed a shot tonight because, I mean, these guys were on another level, but who knows? If I could have got up front and ran a couple good laps, who knows what could happen. But I really want to win one or maybe two of these things and just keep that consistency going, and I'd like to finish better than third. I just want to get out front, run laps and get used to being up there again and just get good starts and be as consistent as I can be and have fun.”
With the series heading east, some open-air stadiums and spring weather (rain) in the forecast, the conditions could not be more perfect for another Plessinger win. With six rounds left will he be able to get it done?