Aaron Plessinger has been on a roll as of late in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with three podium finishes in the last four rounds. This streak comes as a relief after starting the season with two DNF’s at the second and third rounds of the series. Plessinger credits taking accountability and trying to stay positive for the turnaround in his results. As he said in the post-race press conference:

“I don't think there was any real panic. I don't panic that often. I was just bummed, you know, I was just really, really bummed and to have those two DNFs and not score any points was horrible. Yeah, I was really, really bummed about that. It just wasn't going my way. And I just had to like sit back and tell myself that I can turn it around. It's up to me, it's not up to anybody else. And I could have complained about a lot of stuff, but I don't know. I just told myself that I needed to keep positive and keep trying to have good days at the track and then I flipped off a couple and then it started linking up. And next thing I know, I had a really good week and that was the week before Daytona, and I had a really good race at Daytona. And then it's just kind of been clicking off good day after good day. And I think consistency brings confidence and I think that's why my starts are pretty good, is because I got that confidence back. It's like a light switch. I just turned it on, and I just started having good days, I guess.”