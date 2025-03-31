Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Wake-Up Call

March 31, 2025, 8:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 11 (of 17) - Seattle SX - Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:07.596 47.145 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 16:15.150 7.554 47.237 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:16.455 1.305 47.492 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:19.677 3.223 47.579 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:45.448 25.771 48.008 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
6 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:10.616 1 Lap 49.449 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Enzo Lopes Enzo Lopes 16:14.215 3.599 49.474 Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
8 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:17.546 3.331 48.095 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Cole Thompson Cole Thompson 16:23.945 6.400 50.371 Brigden, ON Canada Yamaha YZ250F
10 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 16:31.034 7.090 49.952 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
Cole Davies (Yamaha) earned his first career 250SX win.
Cole Davies (Yamaha) earned his first career 250SX win. Align Media
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:06.103 46.954 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:06.897 0.794 47.138 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:22.064 15.167 47.202 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:30.826 8.763 47.185 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:33.714 2.888 47.784 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
6 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:34.296 0.583 47.198 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:44.763 10.468 48.557 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
8 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:51.164 6.401 47.798 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
9 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss 21:09.530 1 Lap 48.834 Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
10 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:17.443 7.913 48.918 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) picked ups his 29th career 450SX win.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) picked ups his 29th career 450SX win. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 149
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 135
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 129
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 119
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 99
6Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 95
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 95
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 95
9Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 65
10Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 63
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 225
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 177
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 156
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 151
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 145
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 137
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 108
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 11 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 149 25
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 135 22
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 129 20
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 119 18
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 104 17
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99 16
7Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 95 15
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 95 14
9Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 95 13
10R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 89 12
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 225 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202 20
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 177 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176 17
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 156 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 151 15
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 145 14
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 137 13
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 108 12
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Round 4 (of 13) - Camp Coker Bullet at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:00:23.199 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:00:45.772 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:55.787 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:03:09.838 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:03:21.776 Australia Australia KTM
6 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:03:22.939 Sterling, IL United States Honda
7 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:05:25.818 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
8 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:05:39.690 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
9 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:05:41.291 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
10 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:06:33.891 Phillipsburg, NJ United States GasGas
Ben Kelley (KTM) makes it four different overall winners in the first four rounds of 2025 GNCC Racing!
Ben Kelley (KTM) makes it four different overall winners in the first four rounds of 2025 GNCC Racing! Mack Faint
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:55.787 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:03:21.776 Australia Australia KTM
3 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:03:22.939 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:05:41.291 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
5 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:06:33.891 Phillipsburg, NJ United States GasGas
6 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:09:23.948 Landrum, SC United States Honda
7 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:12:14.432 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
8 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:19:05.770 Uhrichsville, OH United States Husqvarna
9 Michael Delosa Michael Delosa 03:28:23.854 Gillett, PA United States Yamaha
10 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:28:27.789 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:21:47.467 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
2 Huck Jenkins Huck Jenkins 03:26:25.949 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
3 Raley L Messer Raley L Messer 03:28:46.238 Beaver Dam, KY United States Beta
4 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 03:32:20.619 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
5 Tyler Scheels Tyler Scheels 03:02:42.999 Monterey, TN United States KTM
6 Isaiah Brown Isaiah Brown 03:03:01.658 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
7 James D Simpson James D Simpson 02:59:13.332 Wilmington, NC United States Yamaha
DNF Luke Brown Luke Brown 00:00:00.000 Wellington Yamaha
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - WXC Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:59:00.219 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:59:07.370 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
3 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 02:02:30.273 Parkes Yamaha
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:02:31.770 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:12:35.579 Millville, NJ United States KTM
6 Addison Harris Addison Harris 02:12:54.790 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
7 Ellie Winland Ellie Winland 02:14:31.850 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
8 Ashlee M Gage Ashlee M Gage 02:17:15.018 Shoshone, ID United States Kawasaki
9 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 02:19:30.339 Lascassas, TN United States Kawasaki
10 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 01:29:15.690 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 83
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 77
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 68
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
5Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 56
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 55
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 54
8Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 52
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 45
10Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 40
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 108
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 92
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 83
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 73
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 71
6Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 62
7Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 49
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 47
9Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 44
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 43
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 108
2Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 72
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 71
4Luke Brown Wellington 62
5Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 59
6James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 58
7Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
8Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
9Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 42
10Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 37
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 103
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 97
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 73
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 58
6Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 52
7Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 52
8Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 50
9Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 42
10Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 41
Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 3 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Liam Everts Belgium 135
3Simon Längenfelder Germany 132
2Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 130
4Andrea Adamo Italy 124
6Thibault Benistant France 111
7Sacha Coenen Belgium 101
5Cas Valk The Netherlands 91
8Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 74
9Camden McLellan South Africa 72
10Valerio Lata Italy 65
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 167
2Romain Febvre France 138
4Maxime Renaux France 121
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 107
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 107
7Pauls Jonass Latvia 86
6Mattia Guadagnini Italy 84
8Kevin Horgmo Norway 81
9Ruben Fernandez Spain 77
10Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 63
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 4

