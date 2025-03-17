Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Full Schedule
MXGP of Argentina Photos

MXGP of Argentina Photos

March 17, 2025, 8:00am

Following a muddy round two of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), our friend Sergio Luis Clot provided us with a photo gallery from the first round in Argentina. Check out some of Clot's best.

Photos by Sergio Luis Clot

  • 00 a Renaux
    00 a Renaux
  • 00 b Renaux
    00 b Renaux
  • 00 c Renaux
    00 c Renaux
  • 00 d Renaux
    00 d Renaux
  • 01 tim
    01 tim
  • 02 coenen
    02 coenen
  • 03 tim
    03 tim
  • 04 guadagnini
    04 guadagnini
  • 05 a De Wolf
    05 a De Wolf
  • 05 de wolf
    05 de wolf
  • 06 renaux and the fans
    06 renaux and the fans
  • 07 mikula
    07 mikula
  • 08 guadagnini
    08 guadagnini
  • 09 Joaquin Poli Argentina National Champion and his fans
    09 Joaquin Poli Argentina National Champion and his fans
  • 10 adamo
    10 adamo
  • 11 mc lellan
    11 mc lellan
  • 12 laengenfelder
    12 laengenfelder
  • 13 Zanchi
    13 Zanchi
  • 14 De Wolf
    14 De Wolf
  • 15 Tim
    15 Tim
  • 16 koch
    16 koch
  • 17 Bonacorsi
    17 Bonacorsi
  • 18 Febvre
    18 Febvre
  • 19 Tim and the fans
    19 Tim and the fans
  • 20 Mx2 Start
    20 Mx2 Start
  • 21 Coenen
    21 Coenen
  • 22 Renaux
    22 Renaux
  • 23 Guadagnini
    23 Guadagnini
  • 24 Valin
    24 Valin
  • 25 Rossi
    25 Rossi
  • 26 Zanchi
    26 Zanchi
  • 27 Mc lellan
    27 Mc lellan
  • 28 De Wolf
    28 De Wolf
  • 29 Lautaro Toro Argentinian rider
    29 Lautaro Toro Argentinian rider
  • 30 Tim start
    30 Tim start
  • 31 Elzinga
    31 Elzinga
  • 32 Walvoort
    32 Walvoort
  • 33 Reisulis
    33 Reisulis
  • 34 Braceras
    34 Braceras
  • 35 Jonas
    35 Jonas
  • 36 Coenen
    36 Coenen
  • 37 Guadagnini
    37 Guadagnini
  • 38 De Wolf
    38 De Wolf
  • 39 Fernandez
    39 Fernandez
  • 40 Coldenhoff
    40 Coldenhoff
  • 41 Mx2 grid
    41 Mx2 grid
  • 43 Jonas
    43 Jonas
  • 44 Tim and fans
    44 Tim and fans
  • 45 Everts
    45 Everts
  • 45 Joaquin Poli Argentinian Champion
    45 Joaquin Poli Argentinian Champion
  • 46 Adamo
    46 Adamo
  • 47 Tim
    47 Tim
  • 48 Langenfelder
    48 Langenfelder
  • 49 Rossi
    49 Rossi
  • 50 Brumann
    50 Brumann
  • 51 Febvre
    51 Febvre
  • 52 Coenen
    52 Coenen
  • 53 Valk
    53 Valk
  • 54 Vlaanderen
    54 Vlaanderen
  • 55 Zanchi
    55 Zanchi
  • 56 Tim
    56 Tim
  • 57 Van Berkel
    57 Van Berkel
  • 58 Mc lellan
    58 Mc lellan
  • 59 Horgmo
    59 Horgmo
  • 60 Guadagnini
    60 Guadagnini
  • 61 De Wolf
    61 De Wolf
  • 62 Farres
    62 Farres
  • 63 Tim
    63 Tim
  • 64 Renaux
    64 Renaux
  • 65 Lata
    65 Lata
  • 66 Reisulis
    66 Reisulis
  • 67 Febvre
    67 Febvre
  • 68 Zanchi
    68 Zanchi
  • 69 Valk
    69 Valk
  • 70 Fernandez
    70 Fernandez
  • 71 De Wolf
    71 De Wolf
  • 72 Joaquin Poli
    72 Joaquin Poli
  • 73 Zanchi
    73 Zanchi
  • 74 De Wolf
    74 De Wolf
  • 75 Laengenfelder
    75 Laengenfelder
  • 76 De Wolf and crowd
    76 De Wolf and crowd
  • 77 Guadagnini
    77 Guadagnini
  • 78 Tim
    78 Tim
  • 79 Triumph boys
    79 Triumph boys
  • 80 Valin
    80 Valin
  • 81 Benistant
    81 Benistant
  • 82 De Wolf
    82 De Wolf
  • 83 start
    83 start
  • 84 tim and the crowd
    84 tim and the crowd
  • 85 De Wolf
    85 De Wolf
  • 86 Guadagnini
    86 Guadagnini
  • 87 Benistant
    87 Benistant
  • 88 Vlaanderen
    88 Vlaanderen
  • 89 Mikula
    89 Mikula
  • 90 Tim
    90 Tim
  • 91 Guadagnini
    91 Guadagnini
  • 92 Bonacorsi
    92 Bonacorsi
  • 93 Jonas
    93 Jonas
  • 94 De Wolf
    94 De Wolf
  • 95 Laengenfelder
    95 Laengenfelder
  • 96 Koch
    96 Koch
  • 97 Guadagnini
    97 Guadagnini
  • 98 Renaux
    98 Renaux
  • 99 Vennekens
    99 Vennekens
  • 100 Vlaanderen
    100 Vlaanderen
  • 101 Guadagnini
    101 Guadagnini
  • 102 Tim
    102 Tim
  • 103 Coenen
    103 Coenen
  • 103 Coenen
    103 Coenen
  • 104 Horgmo
    104 Horgmo
  • 105 Carranza
    105 Carranza
  • 106 Jonas
    106 Jonas
  • 107 Forato
    107 Forato
  • 108 Tim
    108 Tim
  • 109 Benistant
    109 Benistant
  • 110 De Wolf
    110 De Wolf
  • 111 Fernandez
    111 Fernandez
  • 112 Coenen
    112 Coenen
  • 113 Geerts
    113 Geerts
  • 114 De Wolf
    114 De Wolf
  • 115 Valk
    115 Valk
  • 116 Jonas
    116 Jonas
  • 117 De Wolf
    117 De Wolf
  • 118 a De Wolf
    118 a De Wolf
  • 118 b De wolf
    118 b De wolf
  • 118 c De Wolf
    118 c De Wolf
  • 119 Zanchi
    119 Zanchi
  • 120 Everts
    120 Everts
  • 121 Tim
    121 Tim
  • 122 Poli
    122 Poli
  • 123 Pascual
    123 Pascual
  • 124 Jonas
    124 Jonas
  • 125 Tim
    125 Tim
  • 126 Ciccimarra
    126 Ciccimarra
  • 127 Vlaanderen
    127 Vlaanderen
  • 128 Coenen
    128 Coenen
  • 129 Koch
    129 Koch
  • 130 Jonas
    130 Jonas
  • 131 Guadagnini pits
    131 Guadagnini pits
  • 132 Adamo
    132 Adamo
  • 133 Lata
    133 Lata
  • 134 Mikula
    134 Mikula
  • 135 Tim
    135 Tim
  • 136 Tim and crowd
    136 Tim and crowd
  • 137 Renaux
    137 Renaux
  • 138 Toendel
    138 Toendel
  • 139 Adamo De Wolf
    139 Adamo De Wolf
  • 140 Tim
    140 Tim
  • 141 Liprandi
    141 Liprandi
  • 142 Tim
    142 Tim
  • 143 Coenen
    143 Coenen
  • 144 Fight
    144 Fight
  • 145 Febvre
    145 Febvre
  • 146 Forato
    146 Forato
  • 147 Guillod
    147 Guillod
  • 148 Renaux
    148 Renaux
  • 149 Renaux
    149 Renaux
  • 150 Tim
    150 Tim
  • 151 Febvre
    151 Febvre
  • 152 Geerts
    152 Geerts
  • 153 Horgmo
    153 Horgmo
  • 154 Guadagnini
    154 Guadagnini
  • 155 Tim
    155 Tim
  • 156 Seewer
    156 Seewer
  • 157 my fans
    157 my fans
  • 158 Van Berkel
    158 Van Berkel
  • 159 Guillod
    159 Guillod
  • 160 Walvoort
    160 Walvoort
  • 161 Tim
    161 Tim
  • 162 Coldenhoff
    162 Coldenhoff
  • 163 Guadagnini
    163 Guadagnini
  • 164 Tim
    164 Tim
  • 165 Tim
    165 Tim
  • 166 Seewer
    166 Seewer
  • 167 Zanchi
    167 Zanchi
  • 168 Rossi
    168 Rossi
  • 169 Tim
    169 Tim
  • 170 Guadagnini
    170 Guadagnini
  • 171 Tim
    171 Tim
  • 175 Tim
    175 Tim
  • 176 Guadagnini
    176 Guadagnini
  • 177 Renaux
    177 Renaux
  • 178 Febvre
    178 Febvre
  • 179 Tim
    179 Tim
  • 180 Tim
    180 Tim
  • 181 Febvre
    181 Febvre
  • 182 Zanchi
    182 Zanchi
  • 183 Everts
    183 Everts
  • 184 De Wolf
    184 De Wolf
  • pits 1 Tim and the Kayava Man
    pits 1 Tim and the Kayava Man
  • pits 10
    pits 10
  • pits 11
    pits 11
  • pits 12
    pits 12
  • pits 13
    pits 13
  • pits 14
    pits 14
  • pits 15
    pits 15
  • pits 16
    pits 16
  • pits 17
    pits 17
  • pits 18
    pits 18
  • pits 19
    pits 19
  • pits 2
    pits 2
  • pits 20
    pits 20
  • pits 21
    pits 21
  • pits 22
    pits 22
  • pits 23
    pits 23
  • pits 24
    pits 24
  • pits 25
    pits 25
  • pits 26
    pits 26
  • pits 27
    pits 27
  • pits 28
    pits 28
  • pits 29
    pits 29
  • pits 3
    pits 3
  • pits 30
    pits 30
  • pits 31
    pits 31
  • pits 32
    pits 32
  • pits 33
    pits 33
  • pits 34
    pits 34
  • pits 35
    pits 35
  • pits 37
    pits 37
  • pits 38
    pits 38
  • pits 4
    pits 4
  • pits 5
    pits 5
  • pits 6
    pits 6
  • pits 7
    pits 7
  • pits 8
    pits 8
  • pits 9
    pits 9
  • podium mx2
    podium mx2
  • podium mx1
    podium mx1
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now