Watch: Wild Boar GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos
March 6, 2025, 6:20pm
Main image by Mack Faint
Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season second round, the Wild Boar GNCC, in Florida. Johnny Girroir, the 2024 Grand National Champion, took the overall win over Kailub Russell and Ben Kelley. Nicholas Defeo, outright overall winner of the opening round in South Carolina, claimed the XC2 win over Josh Toth and Angus Riordan. Rachael Archer took the WXC win over Shelby Turner and Korie Steede.
2025 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 2
2025 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC | Bike PM Raw Highlights | Round 2
2025 Between The Arrows - Bikes | Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC | Round 2
Wild Boar GNCC Results
GNCC
Wild Boar - Overall RaceMarch 1, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:03:30.639
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|2
|Kailub Russell
|03:03:38.898
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:04:23.331
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Grant Davis
|03:07:07.259
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:07:49.979
|Australia
|KTM
GNCC
Wild Boar - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 1, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|03:07:07.259
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:07:49.979
|Australia
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:09:21.459
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Josh Toth
|03:14:18.794
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:14:48.095
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
GNCC
Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 1, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|James Jenkins
|03:32:52.867
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|2
|Luke Brown
|03:37:36.970
|Wellington
|Yamaha
|3
|Raley L Messer
|03:02:25.715
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Beta
|4
|Philippe Chaine
|03:04:04.551
|Canada
|KTM
|5
|Jayson T Crawford
|03:08:25.178
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
GNCC
Wild Boar - WXC RaceMarch 1, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|02:05:38.170
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:06:17.900
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:07:21.619
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Rachael Archer
|02:07:31.639
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|02:12:20.636
|Terre Haute, IN
|RJI
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|39
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|37
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|37
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|33
|5
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|32
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|48
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|46
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|46
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|43
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|37
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|60
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|50
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|36
|4
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|35
|5
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|28
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|48
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|48
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|42
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|41
|5
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|27