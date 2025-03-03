He talked about how his wrist surgery affected his bike setup coming into round one.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things; the bike setup helps a lot,” Hampshire admitted. “But that’s on me, I set up my bike to jump whoops because with my wrist I couldn’t blitz whoops. I set my bike up to do corners, and that crash at Tampa, that’s kind of what bit me, my forks were too soft. Then we tried to find some comfort in Detroit, and we didn’t find it. Then you’re testing on race day and that’s not good. I still think I’ll get stronger and better now. That’s what you guys saw today, I had more strength.”

It's been a bizarre start to the 250 East Division Championship when it comes to red flags in main events. Daytona saw the third staggered restart in as many races. RJ discussed the red flag situation saying, “It sucks to have these red flags, seeing Levi go down like that was definitely hard. It’s just part of it and I’ve actually yet to have one of these red flags go in my favor. Plus, we lost the two laps we did after he crashed so we’re going longer than our regular main event.”

Daytona was the first time we saw the defending champions, Hampshire and Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, go head-to-head for a main event win.

“We actually battled in Detroit quite a bit also. I feel like that’s going to be the rest of the season,” RJ said about the battle with Vialle. “I mean we’re both pretty good starters and close in speed. We race each other hard but both of us are clean also. It’s fun, it’s good for the fans, and it’s a pretty cool story.”

Next weekend is the first of three East/West Showdown of the season. Hampshire went 1-2 in the two showdowns last year and those two races were arguably what won him the title. With both championships far from decided, Indianapolis is sure provide some sort of craziness and drama that will strongly decide the direction of each title.