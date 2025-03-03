Jeremy Seewer took the first ever Fox Holeshot Award for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team, but Febvre dived to the inside in the second corner and emerged with a valuable early lead, as Renaux followed his countryman past in the first uphill section to immediately give chase to the Kawasaki man. Guadagnini was just behind his Ducati teammate and ahead of Jago Geerts on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine, but Gajser was soon past the Belgian and working on chasing the Italian bikes ahead! Guillod was unable to show his pace after a first lap crash left his bike in bad shape, and he retired on lap four.

Lucas Coenen, in his first full length MXGP class race for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, also moved past Geerts on the opening lap and was keeping pace with his older adversaries on the edge of the top six. The Ducati riders held third & fourth for the first two full laps, before the Honda man chopped around the outside of Guadagnini, and quickly closed the gap to Seewer, taking third on lap five!

Renaux was edging closer to Febvre for the lead, but just as on Saturday the pair were evenly matched. The Yamaha man pushed the limits to catch his fellow Frenchman, and on a downhill section he applied an accidental handful of throttle, which fired him off the edge of the track! In an amazing show of skill, he managed to stay in control, on two wheels, and fired back onto the circuit to resume his pursuit!

At nearly half-distance, Guadagnini surprised many by catching Seewer, and taking advantage of a lapped rider being directly in his teammate’s path, he took fourth place and pulled away from the Swiss veteran. Fantic Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff put on a late charge, catching and passing a struggling Coenen, before working past Seewer with three laps to go to claim fifth.

The rookie held on for 7th ahead of Geerts, Honda HRC’s Ruben Fernandez, and Kawasaki Racing Team new boy Pauls Jonass. Guadagnini’s fourth was his best result for well over a year, as Gajser took a solid third and Renaux second spot, three and a half seconds shy of an exultant Febvre, who took the Championship lead by two points before race two.

Renaux knew he had to strike back, and rocketed out of the gate to vie for the lead with Guadagnini as they dived into turn two. The Fox Holeshot Award, went in fact to Guadagnini who claimed that honour, meaning that Ducati hold a 100% Holeshot rate for the two GP race starts so far!

The Italian’s lead was short-lived as the red plate holder seized his chance to put the Ducati between himself and Febvre, with Guillod showing in a stunning fourth, passing Coenen to get there! Gajser soon also outpaced the Belgian as Febvre launched his attack on Guadagnini, the Kawasaki’s back wheel spitting sideways in one attempt, even on the much dryer and hotter second race surface!

On the second lap, the battle for second swung back and forth, as Gajser passed Guillod for fourth, all as Renaux was pulling away from the pack with the Acerbis Fastest Lap for the whole day! On lap three, with Gajser getting closer, Febvre finally got through to second, and the Slovenian followed him past just two corners later. As the temperatures climbed into the thirties, the top five of Renaux, Febvre, Gajser, Guadagnini, and Guillod held their positions to the flag, and Coenen only yielded to a determined Kevin Horgmo, who took sixth for Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul, and finally a resurgent Coldenhoff, who had fallen straight after passing Jonass for that position earlier in the race!