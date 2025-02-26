Checking in on Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s Guillem Farres

Interview and write up by Jack Noel
Flashback a few years ago and Guillem Farres was an unknown Spanish rider who was competing in select FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) races in the EMX and MX2 classes as well as full-time in the German Championship. He was given a unique opportunity in 2022 with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team to come chase his motocross dreams here in the United States.
Listed as a try out, he was able to race Budds Creek and Ironman then rode for his country on the Star YZ250F at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Michigan. Farres scored multiple top 10 moto finishes which led to him to secure a deal to compete in the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship aboard the Star Yamaha.
His 2023 season started off hot with two top 10 overall finishes at the first two rounds of the series. Unfortunately, it all came to a crumbling end where he suffered a season-ending injury in Colorado after a first turn pile up, leaving question marks on Farres and his future in the U.S.
Nate Ramsey and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team took a chance and offered Farres a ride for the entire 2024 season. Guillem spoke about the opportunity and the ability to race supercross for the first time.
“Yeah, so it was super hard,” he said. “I think people expect it to seem natural to them, but for me it was a whole new thing just with the gearing on the track. Hitting whoops in fourth and rhythm sections in second. As well as how the bike would react, it was a whole new thing. Almost like learning a whole new sport. Just learning some of the new techniques, such as the seat bounce, definitely made it a challenge. It definitely took some time to get used to it: in the beginning it was almost no fun. But when you’re able to find that pace and the ability to even play ride on the track it was always fun, but yeah sometimes it gets tough.”
Farres scored finishes of eight and ninth, respectively, in his first two supercross main events. Unfortunately, he suffered a practice crash where he broke his femur after the Arlington round, which ultimately ended his 2024 season.
When asked about racing his few supercross rounds and training and how it went and if he felt it had grown his ability on the motorcycle, Guillem said: “Yeah, I definitely do think it helped my ability on the bike. Especially because you have to be so precise and be good at timing. Even my confidence and feel of the bike is way better. So, it’s definitely helping me on motocross now and showing those positives.”
With his promising few rounds and questionable return from rehab in Spain it was wondered what was the next step in Guillem’s career? He showed he had the potential to be a great rider, the question was would he get the opportunity to continue in the U.S. or would he return to Europe if the opportunity arose? Guillem talked about where he was mentally after his injury and what his plans were after recovery.
“Yeah, so I got injured right before Daytona and I was feeling good you know,” he said. “My family was coming to see me race for the first time in the U.S., and I was just taking my time not trying to rush things each weekend and at the practice track. You know it was my first full season, and my goal was to make it to every race and not be injured. But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, some things out of my control happened and, yeah, [I] broke my leg. My original goal after recovery was to hopefully race some outdoors but after a while we realized my leg wasn’t fully fixed and had to have a couple more surgeries which put me out the full season.”
“By that point I was just focusing on what to do for next season,” he continued. “I would have liked to stay in the U.S. but after the few years of injuries, being away from my family along with struggling to find a team in the U.S., I was really lacking motivation to go back and race. So, yeah, I just got a good offer to race the GPs and that felt like my best bet at the moment. So, yeah, now I’m racing GPs.”
After all the adversity he faced in the United States, he had done enough to impress the Triumph Racing team in Europe, where he is currently contracted to race the 2025 MX2 series aboard the newly introduced Triumph TF 250-X. Guillem spoke about the opportunity to get to ride the Triumph and his goals going into the first round.
“Yeah, the off-season has been pretty good, straight up really like the bike,” Farres said. “They gave me Mikel’s [Haarup] set up, and, yeah, I really like the frame. [I] felt super comfortable right after getting on the bike and one of the biggest things I noticed was how good the traction was while riding and just felt right at home from day one. But, yeah, we race in Argentina the first weekend of March. So, yeah, I’m super excited, it’s a long season, 22 races and so a lot to lose in the first few races and nothing crazy to win so, just going to take it easy and see where we belong. But, yeah, I think all will be good.”
Guillem Farres seems to be energized and motivated ahead of the 2025 MXGP season and is ready to show the world what he’s capable of on the motorcycle.