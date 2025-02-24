Last February at the 2024 Detroit Supercross 250SX East Division opener, Coty Schock put in his best supercross result at the time. Yes, there was a handful of riders down in the first turn but as we wrote at the time, Schock showed some serious improvement in his supercross skills en route to his a fourth place finish. Note: His unusual journey to the pro ranks has been well-documented, but check out this podcast interview Jason Weigandt did with the Delaware native in March 2024 for a deep dive.

Schock came onto the scene in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2016 and began putting in some really strong rides in the 450 Class starting in 2019. Initially fast outdoors Schock’s abilities in supercross needed some work, which is normal for most riders when they turn pro. The 2020 Salt Lake City SX races in Utah provided a first glimpse at Schock’s personality. This kid, was smiling and genuinely enjoying being at the races, was absolutely over the moon on a ninth-place finish in his heat as he transferred into his first career supercross main event.

Nearly five years later, Schock earned his first career podium finish at the Arlington Supercross over the weekend. Still loving to ride his dirt bike, and still with that big smile, Schock scored second overall on the night. It was not the ClubMX team’s first podium—that honor belongs to Garrett Marchbanks—but you cannot take them for granted.

“When I was on previous teams, I always looked at Club and I was like, ‘Damn, they got a solid platform going on and they want to win, so, there's no excuses,’” he said in the post-race press conference on the ClubMX program. “And, yeah, when I got dumped from the previous team [I was on] and I had to go searching, honestly, that's where I wanted to go. So, I went there first, showed up on my two-stroke one day, and, you know, Mike B [Bonacci] gave me the opportunity. He was like, ‘Hey, like come into the office and have a conversation,’ and ever since then it's kind of changed my life, in a way. That solid group of guys with that whole crew. Yeah, we're not a factory team, it's all good. But they put in the work and we're still figuring things out and, yeah, I mean, we're proving that it works, right? And in previous years they've had J-Mart [Jeremy Martin] on it and Phil [Nicoletti] and Garrett, right? And they've put in some solid results over the years, and it's been proven, right?”

He continued.

“So, for me to sign with these guys, it's like, ‘Okay, I know they see something in me before I even see it in myself,’ and I feel like that's been my biggest struggle this year is just like I believe in myself, but how much, right? So, just trying to take it to that next step. And, yeah, I mean, we got P2 on the night, it's pretty sick and, yeah, it's good for me and good for the team.”