Triple Crown Format Packs a Punch at Arlington Supercross

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb pulled off the win at an Arlington Supercross event that came down to a battle on the final lap of the final Race. With (6-1-1) Triple Crown Race scores, it was Webb’s seventh overall win inside AT&T Stadium; he now holds sole control of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship points lead.
AT&T Stadium delivered outstanding racing at Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It was the season’s second Triple Crown-format event, which totals the scores from three Races to determine the overall finishing positions. Cooper Webb has now won 7 of the last 9 Arlington Supercross events.
Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen earned second overall with (1-5-3) Race scores; Roczen led Race 3 early but wasn’t able to hold on for the overall. The heartbreak of the night was with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton and a (3-2-5) for third overall. Sexton missed out on the overall victory only due to running into Webb and crashing on the final lap of the night. The Western Divisional 250SX Class returned to racing and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan had the pace for two come-from-behind rides to take the event win, and division points lead, with (1-1-2) Race scores
“It was a great battle. Chase and I were coming through the pack, and we were going for it. We got around Kenny and then the battle was on. He made that mistake and stalled it [and gave up the lead], and I actually ended up stalling myself. It was a duel until the end. I felt a little something [nudge me] at the end, and then I heard the crowd, and I was just in disbelief like everyone else. I can’t believe it. It’s a lot of luck there. Maybe I’m [Cowboy’s Owner] Jerry’s grandson I didn’t know about.” – Cooper Webb
“What a battle! First off, plain and simple, I’m not fast enough. I need to find a couple of tenths [of a second]. I messed up the [Race 2] start, which really hurt me for the overall. Towards the end [of Race 3] I was leading, Chase was a little bit faster, Cooper was a little bit faster… There was just a lot of madness going on, but in the end, it’s still fun to be in the battle. With these three [Triple Crown] races, a lot of things can happen and I’ll take a second place. I’m losing a few points but at the same time we’ve been on the podium so much. I’m just going to keep doing the same thing as I have been. I’ll go back home, work on a bit of speed… and I’m just going to keep chipping away and see where it takes me.” – Ken Roczen (#94 in photo)
“There’s not much to say. It’s pretty embarrassing: stalling it, going down, losing the overall. It’s just not going to cut it. We’ve got a lot of work to do, go work on the bike and myself, and come back for Daytona.” – Chase Sexton
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|6 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 5 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 3 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|4 - 4 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|146
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|141
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|127
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|108
The Western Divisional 250SX Class made history when, for the first time in the Triple-Crown era, the division competed in back-to-back Triple Crowns after taking two weeks off for the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class. Deegan took the win, his second of the season. Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha's Coty Schock earned his first professional podium with (2-4-6) Race scores. With the Triple Crown’s three-race scoring, Schock’s second-place overall result came down to the final corner in Race 3. With Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Michael Mosiman on his rear fender, Shock held his sixth-place position to earn the overall podium spot. Had Mosiman passed, it would have dropped Schock back to fourth overall. Mosiman grabbed the final podium spot with (3-2-7) finishes.
“I’m just going to keep working, keep getting better, it’s all I can work on. Had to run the – [Holds up helmet with a custom paint job on the back] – right here we got the Trump on the [Army] tank for Military Appreciation. Love the troops, thank you for your support, this one’s for you guys, baby!” – Haiden Deegan
“We’re broadcast as a big team, but we do a lot with a little. It’s a little shop based out of South Carolina. We put in the work and it’s cool to finally put it up on the box for these guys. Thanks to the whole team… I’m not going to say I was a nobody growing up, but I wasn’t that guy and I am now. It’s surreal and yeah, we did it.” – Coty Schock (#37 in photo), when asked how it felt to get on the podium as a privateer.
“Man, there’s a sense of relief. There’s been so much work put in and so many people who have believed in me, even at times when I didn’t myself. To get back to this place, to get back on the podium and have to learn how to spray champagne again, it’s hard to put into words. I’ve been to some pretty low places and now to be here it’s great, and it’s just the beginning.” – Michael Mosiman, when asked about the long road back to the podium again.
“I qualified [fastest] and came into the night show really confident, but it’s just been downhill from there. I struggled in the first Race; in the second one I went down on the start, then I got ran over, then crashed again and my bike landed on my ankle. I was a bit banged up going into the last one, but I reset and regrouped. I had 17th gate pick and I really had to make that work. I came out [of the first turn] in second; it was a pretty good start from out there. It was a real good re-group and good last moto.” – Rookie Cole Davies, who finished seventh overall with (4-17-1) Race results.
Arlington - 250SX WestFebruary 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|2 - 4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|3 - 2 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|5 - 5 - 3
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 3 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|109
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|103
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|87
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|86
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85