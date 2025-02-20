Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule

Live PulpMX/Racer X Show Friday Night Before Indianapolis SX — Get Tickets Now!

February 20, 2025, 1:00pm
Live PulpMX/Racer X Show Friday Night Before Indianapolis SX — Get Tickets Now!

The PulpMX/Racer X Live Shows will be back again for 2025! Our crew hosted three events in 2024, and they were such a hit we are bringing them back again!

We started off 2025 with a live show ahead of the Anaheim 2 SX, which was a huge hit. We will have Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and more! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics. Stay tuned for more live events, with details announced over the next few weeks.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing. Presented by O’Neil Lending.

Friday Night Before Indianapolis Supercross

The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 8, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 7.

General Admission Tickets: $40 (Purchase Below)

When:
Friday, March 7, 2025

Where:
Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times:
Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.
Show Starts: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE Indianapolis SX LIVE SHOW

Main image by Alec Gaut

