The PulpMX/Racer X Live Shows will be back again for 2025! Our crew hosted three events in 2024, and they were such a hit we are bringing them back again!

We started off 2025 with a live show ahead of the Anaheim 2 SX, which was a huge hit. We will have Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and more! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics. Stay tuned for more live events, with details announced over the next few weeks.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing. Presented by O’Neil Lending.

Friday Night Before Indianapolis Supercross

The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 8, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 7.

General Admission Tickets: $40 (Purchase Below)

When:

Friday, March 7, 2025

Where:

Irving Theater

5505 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times:

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Starts: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE Indianapolis SX LIVE SHOW

Main image by Alec Gaut