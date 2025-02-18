Watch: Big Buck GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos
Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season opener, the Big Buck GNCC, in South Carolina.
2025 Bike PM Race Recap | VP Racing Big Buck GNCC | Round 1
2025 Bike Raw Highlights | VP Racing Big Buck GNCC | Round 1
Big Buck GNCC Results
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:57:51.660
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Josh Toth
|03:01:28.270
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:02:51.500
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Ben Kelley
|03:03:23.259
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|5
|Joseph R Cunningham
|03:05:56.277
|Murray City, OH
|Honda
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:57:51.660
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Josh Toth
|03:01:28.270
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:02:51.500
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Grant Davis
|03:06:45.719
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|03:07:12.732
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
GNCC
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|James Jenkins
|03:25:49.660
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|2
|Luke Brown
|03:42:47.907
|Wellington
|Yamaha
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|03:04:52.492
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Jayson Crawford
|03:21:50.020
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|5
|James D Simpson
|03:48:28.234
|Wilmington, NC
|Yamaha
GNCC
Big Buck - WXC RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:10:55.538
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|02:20:09.977
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:20:53.650
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brandy Richards
|02:23:11.319
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|5
|Tayla Jones
|02:26:45.579
|Yass, Australia
|Honda