Watch: Detroit SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More
Video highlights from the sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) took the 250SX main event win over Max Anstie (Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna). Anstie leaves the second 250SX East Division round still in the championship lead.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX main event win over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM). Sexton and Webb leave round six tied in the championship lead.
Check out the post-race videos for the Detroit Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.
Detroit Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2025 - Round 6, Detroit | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/15/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #6: Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 6 - Detroit - Feb 15, 2025
Weege Show: AMA Rulebook on Restarts and More from Detroit
Detroit SX Results
Detroit - 250SX EastFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|26:46.407
|48.676
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Max Anstie
|26:48.358
|1.951
|48.470
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|26:49.444
|1.086
|48.874
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|4
|Tom Vialle
|26:50.285
|0.842
|49.338
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|26:53.356
|3.072
|49.255
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
Detroit - 450SXFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:01.597
|48.426
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|21:02.430
|0.834
|48.368
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:21.011
|18.581
|47.935
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:24.647
|3.636
|48.898
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Justin Cooper
|21:25.088
|0.442
|48.939
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|47
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|38
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|35
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|32
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|31
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|121
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|121
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|105
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|100
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|95