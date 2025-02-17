Results Archive
Watch: Detroit SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

February 17, 2025, 6:00am
Video highlights from the sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) took the 250SX main event win over Max Anstie (Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna). Anstie leaves the second 250SX East Division round still in the championship lead.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX main event win over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM). Sexton and Webb leave round six tied in the championship lead.

Check out the post-race videos for the Detroit Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Detroit Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Round 6, Detroit | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/15/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #6: Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 6 - Detroit - Feb 15, 2025

Weege Show: AMA Rulebook on Restarts and More from Detroit

Detroit SX Results

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East

February 15, 2025
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 26:46.407 48.676 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Max Anstie Max Anstie 26:48.358 1.951 48.470 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
3 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 26:49.444 1.086 48.874 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 26:50.285 0.842 49.338 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 26:53.356 3.072 49.255 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX

February 15, 2025
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:01.597 48.426 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:02.430 0.834 48.368 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:21.011 18.581 47.935 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:24.647 3.636 48.898 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:25.088 0.442 48.939 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 47
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 38
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 35
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 32
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 31
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 121
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 121
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 105
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 100
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 95
Full Standings
