“I really liked where I was by lap three, when I got around Aaron [Plessinger] and was with Kenny," Webb said when asked at what point he felt he had the win. "I knew he was riding well today so it was going to be a good pace, and we had some good laps… He felt the pressure and rode well all through the Main Event. I was trying hard, and he picked up on some of my lines. It was a tough Main Event… I’ve been in that position before and it felt great. I’m stoked to get that first win, get the red plate. It just felt awesome.”

“It was a really fun race… I kept my cool the whole time even though he was revving behind me," Ken Roczen. "I didn’t let anything faze me. I know the stigma of when we go to battle and him getting me toward the end, but I just tried to do what I could; it’s honest work… I’m happy with a podium, I really am, even though we only got two points closer [to the points lead], I’m doing whatever I can out there and we’re executing our plans that we have coming into the [racing]."

“I was dead last, and I was like, ‘Well, time to send it!’ Chase Sexton. "I felt like I rode really well; probably the best ride of the season, but it’s obviously not the result we wanted. But I made the most of a bad situation… I was smashing the whoops and that’s more like it for me. I’m looking forward to keeping this season going; that ride was fun.”