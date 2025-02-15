Results Archive
Detroit Supercross Delivers End-of-Race Chaos

Detroit Supercross Delivers End-of-Race Chaos

February 15, 2025, 9:55pm

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb grabbed the win in a thrilling Detroit Supercross at Ford Field. Webb’s first win of the season put the two-time champion into a point tie for the title just six races into the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen jumped into the lead on the first lap and led the field for most of the 20-minute plus one lap Main Event. He defended several attacks by Webb throughout the race but gave up the top spot in the final minutes. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton got stuck in the starting gate then crashed on the opening lap, but from there he put in blistering laps and passed his way up to a third-place finish. Sexton retains the red plate but now stands in a point tie with Cooper Webb in both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the SMX World Championship™. In round two of the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen nabbed the win after a late-race re-start tightened up the field.

  • Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Ken Roczen
    Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Align Media

“I really liked where I was by lap three, when I got around Aaron [Plessinger] and was with Kenny," Webb said when asked at what point he felt he had the win. "I knew he was riding well today so it was going to be a good pace, and we had some good laps… He felt the pressure and rode well all through the Main Event. I was trying hard, and he picked up on some of my lines. It was a tough Main Event… I’ve been in that position before and it felt great. I’m stoked to get that first win, get the red plate. It just felt awesome.”

“It was a really fun race… I kept my cool the whole time even though he was revving behind me," Ken Roczen. "I didn’t let anything faze me. I know the stigma of when we go to battle and him getting me toward the end, but I just tried to do what I could; it’s honest work… I’m happy with a podium, I really am, even though we only got two points closer [to the points lead], I’m doing whatever I can out there and we’re executing our plans that we have coming into the [racing]."

“I was dead last, and I was like, ‘Well, time to send it!’ Chase Sexton. "I felt like I rode really well; probably the best ride of the season, but it’s obviously not the result we wanted. But I made the most of a bad situation… I was smashing the whoops and that’s more like it for me. I’m looking forward to keeping this season going; that ride was fun.” 

The 2025 Detroit Supercross 450SX podium: Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Chase Sexton
The 2025 Detroit Supercross 450SX podium: Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Chase Sexton Align Media
Supercross

The 250SX Class created excitement of its own when a red flag came out late in the race. Levi Kitchen, running seven seconds behind the leader in second place, used incredible sprint speed to take over the lead just two laps before the checkered flag came out. Prior to the re-start, last weekend’s winner, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie, grabbed the lead early and pulled out a comfortable gap. After several side-by-side racing moments with Kitchen in the final laps, Anstie eventually settled for second. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire fought into third place, even recovering from a fall. Hampshire tried to capitalize on the staggered-start re-start but wasn’t able to better his spot.

Note: The AMA’s re-start procedure after a red flag was updated prior to the 2024 season. The rule states that if the leader has completed at least three laps, and if there is any time remaining on the race clock, the riders line up in a staggered-position on the start straight. A green flag re-starts the race, and the remaining race duration will be, at minimum, three laps.

“Max rode so good in the beginning of that event… then the red flag came out and I was like, ‘It’s time to reset and I can capitalize on this.’' Levi Kitchen. "I took a few deep breaths and just treated it like I was doing a two-lap sprint at Sandbox [Training Facility]. I sent it, made a pretty aggressive pass, and was able to get that [triple jump] out of the turn and got a little gap. We’ll take that. I had to bounce back after last weekend… [After the re-start] I knew it was [going to be] green flag, white flag, checkers, so I tried to plan to get a pass and get some room, and that’s what I did.”

  • Max Anstie
    Max Anstie Align Media
  • Restart
    Restart Align Media
  • Levi Kitchen and Max Anstie
    Levi Kitchen and Max Anstie Align Media
  • Levi Kitchen
    Levi Kitchen Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire
    RJ Hampshire Align Media

“That red flag threw a bit of a spanner into the plan there," Anstie said. "I was in a tough spot, because I knew Levi was fast, and the track was quite open. There were a lot of places to send it down the inside, and I would have done the same thing… I had it in the bag. I was literally cruising around the last two laps, and then the red flag [came out]. It is what it is. Big picture: I’m solid, I feel really good, I’m fast, I’m comfy where I’m at so, yeah, what a bummer.”

“We needed a podium so bad after last weekend," Hampshire said. "There was no one that pulled a worse card than me last weekend [getting the bike stuck on a track marker]… We came up with a pretty good setting for that Main Event and that’s the best I felt all day. We’ll take it. If you noticed, on the re-start I was hanging back a little bit. I didn’t want to throw it away for no reason.” 

The 2025 Detroit Supercross 250SX podium: Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie, and RJ Hampshire.
The 2025 Detroit Supercross 250SX podium: Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie, and RJ Hampshire. Align Media
