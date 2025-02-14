Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

Nate Thrasher on Suffering Broken Finger in Practice Incident: "Out of My Control" - IN for Detroit SX

February 14, 2025, 12:15pm
Nate Thrasher on Suffering Broken Finger in Practice Incident:

Nate Thrasher announced this morning he had a practice crash this week.

In an incident he said was "completely out of my control" and the incident resulted in a broken finger. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider finished eighth in the 2025 250SX East Division opener in Tampa last weekend and will be racing round two in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, I had a crash this week that was completely out of my control that resulted in breaking a finger. Going to deal with it the best I can. See you guys on race day 🤙"

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now