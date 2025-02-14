Nate Thrasher on Suffering Broken Finger in Practice Incident: "Out of My Control" - IN for Detroit SX
February 14, 2025, 12:15pm
Nate Thrasher announced this morning he had a practice crash this week.
In an incident he said was "completely out of my control" and the incident resulted in a broken finger. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider finished eighth in the 2025 250SX East Division opener in Tampa last weekend and will be racing round two in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, I had a crash this week that was completely out of my control that resulted in breaking a finger. Going to deal with it the best I can. See you guys on race day 🤙"