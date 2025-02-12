2025 GNCC Season Preview

XC2 RUNNER UP | Angus Riordan

Australian star Angus Riordan has become a serious contender in the XC2 class over the last few seasons, challenging the last two XC2 champions (Davis and Draper) all the way down to the later stages of the season. This young racer is extremely fast and claimed a total of three XC2 wins in 2024, and only finished off the XC2 podium four times. He could prove to be the toughest competition during Grant Davis’ hunt for a second XC2 title.

Riordan returns to the Landers KTM squad once again in 2025. This was a new team for 2024 and proved to be a major force in the XC2 class with the top two racers (Davis and Riordan) riding for the Tennessee-based team.

NOT DALE JR | MIKE WITKOWSKI

After ending the 2024 season in the eighth-place overall spot, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski has opted to run his earned number eight in 2025 instead of his traditional number 282. After contesting the XC2 class for a number of years and claiming several XC2 wins along the way, Witkowski stepped up to the XC1 class full time in 2024.

Witkowski landed several top five finishes along the way and challenged Steward Baylor for the overall win at the JNCC season finale event in Japan. He’s back with the Phoenix Racing folks for 2025 and will ultimately be looking to change those consistent top five finishes into consistent podium finishes and hope to challenge for race wins.

THE GOAT | Kailub Russell

Yes, if you haven’t heard, there could be a serious spoiler to all of these aforementioned racers. Kailub Russell is returning to full-time GNCC competition but is now aboard an AmPro Yamaha. It seems like a lot of folks were looking to hear some dirt and drama between Russell and KTM, but the truth is it just boils down to numbers and business. KTM was great to KR for many years but when KR decided he wanted to go back to racing, they just couldn’t come to a mutual agreement to make things work perfectly. The team was already full, simple as that.

The thing about Russell is that if he wasn’t confident in his abilities to still be a contender, he wouldn’t be doing this. While there’s not much to base Russell’s current speed on, he ended his full-time career just as fast as he ever was and has stayed active this entire time.

The Other Champ | Ben Kelley

When Russell retired, the door opened for a new GNCC Champion, and it was Ben Kelley and Stu Baylor battling down to the wire in that first season. Kelley won the title in a wild, super-muddy Ironman final round, then started the next season absolutely dominating. Then he broke his leg. Then last year a hip injury kept him away from most of the races. He's still with factory FMF KTM and looked decent with a podium at the National Enduro opener last weekend. Can he get back to his old level?

OTHER CONTENDERS (with 2024 points ranking)

9 | Evan Smith: Georgia native Evan Smith put together some solid top five rides in 2024 on a full-blown privateer effort. This landed him a ride with the AmPro Yamaha squad where he’ll primarily focus on the National Enduro series with select GNCC events.

10 | Grant Baylor: A knee injury really kept Grant Baylor out of the limelight in 2024 but the Kawasaki rider was still on several podiums. He’s back aboard a green machine in 2025 but this time as part of big brother Stu’s team.

11 | Lyndon Snodgrass: The 2022 XC2 champ had some serious speed in 2024 but just couldn’t seem to have it all come together for a full event. The Babbitt’s Kawasaki team that Snodgrass rode for is out, but Snodgrass will be back aboard a privateer Husqvarna program and looking to make big things happen.

12 | Josh Strang: The 2010 GNCC Champ is now the savvy veteran of the class. He still has serious speed and has stepped into a new role with Beta as their East Coast Team Manager. Strang will give it another go in 2025 and aim to put the Beta on the box.

13 | Cody Barnes: Another XC2 contender as part of the Phoenix Racing Honda squad, Barnes didn’t quite have the same kind of season he’s had in the past, but will undoubtedly be looking to change that in 2025.

14 | Nick DeFeo: The 2024 250 A class champion put in some of the best overall finishes an A class racer has in many years. He’ll be stepping up to the XC2 class full-time in 2025 with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Redbear Kawasaki squad.

15 | Trevor Bollinger: This guy has been pretty quiet but it is known he’s not back with the Factory Husqvarna squad in 2025. He was spotted at a local race in North Carolina aboard a Kawasaki, which is a smart move for a privateer as Kawasaki is putting up big contingency money in 2025.

16 | Dante Oliveira: The west coast star was a fill-in for the injured Ben Kelley at several rounds in 2024 and even claimed a win at the Camp Coker event. Dante will be back west again in 2025, but if a slot opens up very well could make a return to GNCC competition.

17 | Ricky Russell: Ricky has a few GNCC race wins to his credit but 2024 will be a season he just wants to put in the rear view. Between injuries and freak mechanical issues, 2024 wasn’t great for slick Rick. However, he has a new ride for 2025 and will be competing aboard a Triumph backed by Enduro Engineering. It will be exciting to see the Triumph make its GNCC XC1 debut!

18 | Josh Toth: Josh made history in 2024 by becoming the first-ever XC2 racer to take a GNCC overall win. Toth was only making select events as he was primarily focused on the National Enduro title, which he won. He’ll be back in full-time GNCC competition in 2025 as part of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Redbear Kawasaki squad.

19 | Jason Tino: The 250 A class runner up had some stellar overall finishes in 2024. This was good enough to secure him a spot on the Flatrock Motorclub GasGas squad for 2025 where he’ll make his XC2 class debut.

20 | Thad Duvall: Another savvy veteran, the 2008 XC2 champ is going to give it another go in the XC1 class in 2025 with a basically privateer effort aboard a KTM. Thad was really good last time he was faced with a similar situation and even won some races aboard a Honda back in those days, so don’t count him out just yet.

It’s tough to say exactly how things will unfold when the GNCC Racing season begins, but there’s no doubt that the 50-year celebration of GNCC Racing could be one of the best yet.