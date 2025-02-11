10 Things We Learned in Tampa

10. Max Anstie is Flying at the Race Track:

For the past couple of seasons, there’s been a lot of Max Anstie, “flying at the test track” talk in the off-season. Although he’s grabbed some wins and showed occasional glimpses of speed that could warrant that hype, the real goal now for his new team is to deliver championships. Fast forward to Tampa and a switch to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, and it seems an off-season at the farm may be just what Anstie needs to contend for this 250 East title. He was dominant in the series’ opener completing the trifecta of pole position in qualifying, heat race win, and main event win. Can he string together results worthy of making a title run?

9. 2025 is Testing the Lawrence Camp:

It is no secret that Jett and Hunter Lawrence have not had a great start to 2025. After a terrible A1 for both the brothers on the track, two weeks later off-track news made headlines with news of a breakup between them and their longtime agent Lucas Mirtl. Jett shook all that off with a win, only to tear his ACL last week in Glendale, sidelining him for the season. Hunter had been slowly gaining some momentum, stringing together three fifth place finishes in a row. Tampa put a halt on that momentum. The elder Lawrence went down hard in a big heat race crash, putting him out for the night. Early reports are a hit to the head and is day-to-day, but it is possible there will not be a Lawrence on the gate next weekend in Detroit.

8. Pierce Brown Can Get Starts:

Pierce Brown went out with a bang last year at the SMX Finals in Las Vegas. The Utah native finally put himself up front and got his first professional win in his last race of a five-year tenure with the Red Bull TLD GasGas team. Brown has spent much of his career coming through the pack but now had one race with good starts—and a win—to show what he could do if he started up front. Would a switch to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing fix the starts? The one race test shows us yes. He got out front early in his heat and led before the restart. In the main he got out front early and led for six laps before a violent crash in the whoops took him out of the race. Pierce has since updated us in an Instagram post, saying the crash left him with a broken T5 vertebrae and he has already had surgery. Get well soon PB, and here is to picking up where he left off when he returns.