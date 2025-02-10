Video highlights from the fifth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Tampa Supercross was the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Max Anstie (Yamaha) took the 250SX main event win over his teammate Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki). Bennick was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag, although he keeps his P2 finish.

Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna) took the 450SX main event win, the first of his career. The Stewart brothers—James and Malcolm—are now the first set of brothers to both win an AMA Supercross premier class main event.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) rounded out the 450SX podium. Chase Sexton (KTM) finished fifth after a crash, but still leaves with the championship lead.

Check out the post-race videos for the Tampa Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Tampa Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights