Watch: Tampa SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

February 10, 2025, 1:35pm
Watch: Tampa SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

Video highlights from the fifth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Tampa Supercross was the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Max Anstie (Yamaha) took the 250SX main event win over his teammate Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki). Bennick was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag, although he keeps his P2 finish.

Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna) took the 450SX main event win, the first of his career. The Stewart brothers—James and Malcolm—are now the first set of brothers to both win an AMA Supercross premier class main event.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) rounded out the 450SX podium. Chase Sexton (KTM) finished fifth after a crash, but still leaves with the championship lead. 

Check out the post-race videos for the Tampa Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Tampa Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Spanish Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 5 - 250 aspectos destacados En español

Spanish Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 5 - 450 aspectos destacados En español

Supercross 2025 - Round 5, Tampa | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/8/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #5: Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 5 - Tampa - Feb 8, 2025

Weege Show: It Was Too Much! Also: How Much is Too Much?

Tampa SX Results

Supercross

Tampa - 250SX East

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 25:13.772 55.335 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 25:17.098 3.326 55.734 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 25:20.202 3.105 55.693 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 25:22.242 2.040 55.915 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 25:24.830 2.589 56.227 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Tampa - 450SX

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:22.497 54.013 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:29.598 7.102 54.318 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:34.658 5.059 55.058 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:37.941 3.283 55.386 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:39.223 1.282 54.415 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 25
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 20
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 18
4Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 17
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 17
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 101
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 96
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 83
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 80
Full Standings
