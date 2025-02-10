Watch: Tampa SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More
Video highlights from the fifth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Tampa Supercross was the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Max Anstie (Yamaha) took the 250SX main event win over his teammate Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki). Bennick was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag, although he keeps his P2 finish.
Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna) took the 450SX main event win, the first of his career. The Stewart brothers—James and Malcolm—are now the first set of brothers to both win an AMA Supercross premier class main event.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) rounded out the 450SX podium. Chase Sexton (KTM) finished fifth after a crash, but still leaves with the championship lead.
Check out the post-race videos for the Tampa Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.
Tampa Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Spanish Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 5 - 250 aspectos destacados En español
Spanish Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 5 - 450 aspectos destacados En español
Supercross 2025 - Round 5, Tampa | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/8/25 | Motorsports on NBC
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 5 - Tampa - Feb 8, 2025
Weege Show: It Was Too Much! Also: How Much is Too Much?
Tampa SX Results
Tampa - 250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Anstie
|25:13.772
|55.335
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Daxton Bennick
|25:17.098
|3.326
|55.734
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|25:20.202
|3.105
|55.693
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|25:22.242
|2.040
|55.915
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Tom Vialle
|25:24.830
|2.589
|56.227
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Tampa - 450SXFebruary 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:22.497
|54.013
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:29.598
|7.102
|54.318
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:34.658
|5.059
|55.058
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Cooper
|21:37.941
|3.283
|55.386
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:39.223
|1.282
|54.415
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|25
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|20
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|18
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|17
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|101
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|96
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|83
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80