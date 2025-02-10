Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule
Tampa SX Talking Points: Mookie Fever, 250SX East Gates Drop, and More

Tampa SX Talking Points: Mookie Fever, 250SX East Gates Drop, and More

February 10, 2025, 1:00pm

FLY Racing’s 2025 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come.

We went to the East Coast and stuff went crazy! Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes recap the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Tampa, Florida, from Eli Tomac’s injury to Chase Sexton’s crash to MOOKIE FEVER with Malcolm Stewart’s win! And oh yeah, the 250SX East Championship started, too! Listen as they recap it all.

Listen to the '25 Tampa SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now