Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Refresher on West Coast Conditions

February 10, 2025, 3:30pm

Kris Keefer grabbed a 2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Edition and went out to Glen Helen Raceway to get some different testing done. Full transparency, Keefer has helped test and develop this bike. However, that does not stop him from providing both positive and negative feedback. So, check out what Keefer has to say about the 450cc Triumph machine after some testing on West Coast conditions.

Watch our initial test video at the East-Coast based Triumph facility from November

Film/Edit/Images: Simon Cudby

2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Edition 

  • CUD_3856
    CUD_3856 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3859
    CUD_3859 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3866
    CUD_3866 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3873
    CUD_3873 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3875
    CUD_3875 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3880
    CUD_3880 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3890
    CUD_3890 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3892
    CUD_3892 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3896
    CUD_3896 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3904
    CUD_3904 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3912
    CUD_3912 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3986
    CUD_3986 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3996
    CUD_3996 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_4006
    CUD_4006 Simon Cudby

2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Edition in Action

  • CUD_3914
    CUD_3914 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3916
    CUD_3916 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3920
    CUD_3920 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3923
    CUD_3923 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3934
    CUD_3934 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3936
    CUD_3936 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3944
    CUD_3944 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3945
    CUD_3945 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3947
    CUD_3947 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3964
    CUD_3964 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_3965
    CUD_3965 Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now