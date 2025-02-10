2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Refresher on West Coast Conditions

Kris Keefer grabbed a 2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Edition and went out to Glen Helen Raceway to get some different testing done. Full transparency, Keefer has helped test and develop this bike. However, that does not stop him from providing both positive and negative feedback. So, check out what Keefer has to say about the 450cc Triumph machine after some testing on West Coast conditions.

Watch our initial test video at the East-Coast based Triumph facility from November.

Film/Edit/Images: Simon Cudby

2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Edition