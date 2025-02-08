Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Live Now
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Nick Jones
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule
In a Stacked 250SX East Division, Don’t Forget About Nate Thrasher

In a Stacked 250SX East Division, Don’t Forget About Nate Thrasher

February 8, 2025, 1:35pm

On Friday, we heard from seven different 250SX East riders who all previewed Saturday’s Tampa Supercross opener during the pre-race press conference. Both 2025 250SX Champions, Tom Vialle (East) and RJ Hampshire (West), and a handful of other factory riders gave insight on their thoughts entering the weekend. However, missing from that group was Nate Thrasher.

Even though the Tennessee native enters today in a tie second in active 250SX race wins, he was not in the pre-race press conference. Did it bother the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider not being up there on the microphone?

“I take everything as motivation and definitely that'll motivate me a little bit,” he said on not being there. “But yeah, been [wrote off] a lot, so I just keep putting in it.”

“Definitely underrated,” he said. “I feel like I've got pretty much probably the second most wins on this gate going into this race. So yeah, I feel like we're a little bit underdog, but I like being there and I feel like we're in a good spot.”

Active 250SX Wins In 2025 Supercross

RiderTotal 250SX WinsWins in 2025
Austin Forkner13-
Nate Thrasher5-
RJ Hampshire5-
Jordon Smith51
Levi Kitchen4-
Cameron McAdoo3-
Jo Shimoda31
Haiden Deegan31
Tom Vialle2-
Max Anstie2-
Garrett Marchbanks1-
Seth Hammaker1-
Michael Mosiman1-
Julien Beaumer11

Note: stats as of February 8, 2025.

We saw Thrasher at the SMX media days at Angel Stadium in early December, but he is rather quiet on social media. How has his training gone since then?

“Just been putting in work back at the [GOAT] Farm and, yeah, just trying to get ready for the season” he said. “I feel like we're in a good spot and ready to go battle. A lot of tough guys on this coast and, yeah, I think we're gonna be right in the mix. [It’s] just gonna come down to a lot of good starts this year.”

Training with the 250SX West riders has been a solid litmus test for the #41.

“For sure, I trained with them all off-season pretty much and, yeah, I feel like we're right there,” Thrasher said. “And then just, yeah, I feel like how good they did every round they did, the speed that they showed is, it's definitely makes us feel a little bit better going into this and knows that our speeds just right up there with the winning speed.”

Nate Thrasher during Friday's press day riding session.
Nate Thrasher during Friday's press day riding session. Mitch Kendra

Thrasher got married over the off-season, which he said was “awesome” and he was “super grateful for.”

“Yeah, I ended up getting married this off-season, which was great,” Thrasher said. “Definitely was a great time and I went on my honeymoon [to Puerto Rico] and stuff. It was awesome, so yeah, super grateful for. That and yeah it was a great time and that was probably the biggest thing I had this off-season. … I went to Puerto Rico, yeah, it was sick. We had a great time.”

In 2024, Thrasher was competitive for race wins before finishing fifth in the 250SX West Championship. He picked up a win at the San Diego SX (round three) but started the season 21st and 18th at the Anaheim 1 SX and San Francisco SX rounds, putting himself at an early deficit. A better start to the season could see him fighting for the red plate.

“And then yeah I just felt like, just one year older, just take another step, right?” he continued. “I've been doing it's been my fifth year now, so I just feel like I just got to stay healthy, and just get a little bit more consistent. The speed's always been there, just gotta eliminate the bad races and we'll be right in the hunt.”

“I've actually raced West Coast more, but I feel like my best year that I've had was on the East Coast, so I feel like this, these tracks suit me a little bit better,” he said. “So, yeah, I feel like definitely this is the better coast for me.”

“Just ready to go and, yeah, we'll see how we do tomorrow night.”

He was really good here at Raymond James Stadium in February 2023, too. In a stacked 250SX East division, don’t forget about Nate Thrasher.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now