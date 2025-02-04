The first Triple Crown of the season happened over the weekend in Glendale, and as always it provided plenty of excitement for fans. Especially when series points leader in the 250 West Region, Julien Beaumer, got out to the early lead and then went down in the first two races. Working his way from behind, he was only able to finish on the podium in the final race and ended up fourth overall on the night. A major disappointment for the Arizona native, but still he is looking to the positives as he told Steve Matthes after the race:

“We could have lost 15 points tonight. I mean, first off, first lap crashes are always dangerous, you’ve got a whole pack behind you, everyone is pretty close. So, I got out of those two pretty lucky, and then I mean, I rode good all night, I salvaged a lot of points. I rode my ass off and I did everything I could to salvage as many points as I can. So, to have a fourth tonight, after being on the ground on the first lap of the first two motos, I’ll take it.”

Considering how hard it is to come through the pack after a first lap crash, especially with the shortened Triple Crown races, fourth overall is a good salvage job when every point matters. Julien was able to hold on to the red plate even with his crashes, and now holds the lead over Jordon Smith by just two points.

So, how exactly did the young rider make two drastic mistakes?

“First one too much front brake, second one too much gas!" he said with a laugh. "We went from one extreme to the other, we just flipped it.” He continued, placing the blame on himself, “I underestimated the way the track was going to be a little bit. The first one for sure was my fault. I came in there standing up, and I leaned, and there was nothing. No bite at all. And then the second one I just came around, I slid a little bit and I caught the edge of that off camber jump and it was game over. Two little mistakes, but I feel like they were complete opposite mistakes. I tucked the front in one and I spun the rear in the other."