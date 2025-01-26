He also talked about coming into the season under the radar.

“I guess sometimes we are just up for surprises, right? We’ve just been putting in a lot of work and it’s tough going through the off-season races just feeling like you’re not 100 percent or the motorcycle is not 100 percent, but that is also the time where experience just comes into play and just trying to be patient. If somebody had told me I had the red plate after three rounds I would have been like, 'You sure?'” he said laughingly.

Kenny admitted how he still struggles mentally with A2 ever since his monumental crash in 2017.

“Honestly, Anaheim 2 is a little bit of a funky one," he said." I just feel, I try not to be, I just feel a little more anxious of what happened in 2017. It’s just kind of lingering a little bit so in practice and stuff I’m just a little careful."

He also went on to explain some bike changes as well saying, “We tried some things this week and I had a new shock in and before the last practice I just went back to my base and that was the perfect decision we could have made as well just because it felt a lot more familiar to me so it seemed like everything we had done today was a success.”

The red plate will be under the HEP tent for the first time in the team’s history next weekend. Team manager Larry Brooks talked with PulpMX’s Steve Matthes after the race saying, “I did not expect to be in the points lead so early. I would prefer not to be in the points lead right now, but you know it is what it is and we’re going to fight all the way through it. Now we’re in the points lead at the third race and now we have a whole lot of racing to do.”

Brooks was happy to come into the season under the radar explaining, “It just build pressure, right? You don’t want all that on your shoulders to come into the season. I think Ken has been in this situation before, I’ve been in this situation before, the team’s been in this situation, so I think we just take it day by day, race by race and just.