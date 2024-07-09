The sixth round of AMA Pro Motocross Championship took place at RedBud over the weekend, and it was an exciting one to watch. Especially the first 250 Class moto where Ty Masterpool and Haiden Deegan went down to the wire, with Deegan finishing a mere 0.3 of a second behind. In the second moto, Masterpool was running third for the first half until he ran out of energy and faded to fifth, dropping him from first overall to second.

Though frustrated with his stamina, Masterpool is realistic, understanding that he had to have surgery on not only his ankle but his appendix as well during the off season. His ankle was not recovered in time at the start of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and he didn’t line up for a 450 main event until Daytona. So, he is essentially racing himself back into shape as a fill in rider for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team this summer.

“Yeah, I mean, each round I'm gonna just get stronger and stronger," he said. "So, I can feel the stamina getting better and better. In that first moto it didn't help that Deegan and I were battling that whole time. But the stamina is just gonna get better and better from here on out and feeling good. And yeah, I mean that second moto I think I had first overall for a while and then unfortunately, I hit a wall. Like that first ten to 15 minutes I felt so good. I mean, I don't know, I hope they had the camera on me I was feeling so sweet! [Laughs] I was going outside, outside like I was moving around good and having fun with the track and, yeah, it was awesome. I hope they got some footage of that! I felt sweet but with the stamina, it's just gonna get better and better and I'm looking forward to next year so I can have that foundation in because it's really everything off your season. You really work off that. So, it's just gonna get better and better.”