6D Helmets presents your First Look at the third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, with raw riding clips plus words from some of the biggest names, and biggest storylines. Hear from Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, Julien Beaumer, Ty Masterpool, Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda, Dylan Ferrandis, Nick Romano, and Justin Cooper.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.