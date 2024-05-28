The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is finally here. Round one kicked off over the weekend at Fox Raceway with Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan both going 1-1. But anyone who saw the race knows there was so much more excitement that went into the day. So, we sent over a list of questions over to retired racer turned pit reporter, Jason Thomas, to cover the battles, track, weather and anything else you might want to know from Pala.

The temperature was fantastic at the season opener, with conditions far milder than normal. How did these conditions contribute to how the track shaped up? Did it tend to hold moisture better?

It did help but this track is a difficult one to maintain in prime condition. Even with low temps, the ruts hardened in the back section and created a treacherous racetrack for the second motos. The base at Fox Raceway is incredibly hard so when the topsoil blows off the main line or hardens under the sun, that dynamic dominates. Being completely honest, this is not a track that I would enjoy riding on or be efficient on. It looks like a land mine ready to pop up and take you down at any moment.

Same question as above, but with rider performance. How much easier is it to go harder, longer, for 30+2 when the sun isn’t baking you?

It’s much, much easier. When it’s really hot, riders are simply trying to get through the second moto. The emphasis changes from raw speed to just maintaining a competitive race pace. Conditions like Saturday allow riders to just empty the tanks on intensity. The only caveat is that it was the first round and riders aren’t at peak fitness or acclimation yet. If weather like that landed in August, it would be full sprint for most of the moto without any hesitation.

Haiden Deegan gapped Levi Kitchen pretty quickly after Kitchen had to slow down late in the first moto to dislodge a track marker from his boot. Do you think Deegan would have been able to make the pass if that track marker hadn’t been a factor?

I think it would have been tough. Kitchen hadn’t really shown any weakness and didn’t have a glaring slow spot on the racetrack. It’s impossible to know and maybe Deegan just gets wildly aggressive but if I had to choose, I would guess Kitchen hangs onto it.