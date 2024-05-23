Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Galicia
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Full Schedule

Kevin Moranz Racing Signs Justin Starling For 2025

May 23, 2024 10:00pm | by:
The following press release is from Kevin Moranz Racing:

We are excited to announce that KMR is expanding to a two rider team and we have signed Justin Starling for 2025. Justin brings experience to the team while also understanding how to make a privateer program function which is key.

Justin Starling: “I am super excited to be joining KMR for the 2025 season. After years of running my own program, I saw what Kevin built in just one season and I knew it was what I need to get back in the main events consistently. The entire program is top tier and I am ready to get behind the gate come January 2025 on my KMR 450!”

Garin Buckles, CEO and founder of Champion Tool Storage, will continue to partner with us for the 2025 season and beyond. The Champion Tool Storage race rig will undergo further renovations, including a larger shop area and an extended canopy reaching 53 feet. These upgrades will enhance our presence for the expanded team and provide more space for VIPs and sponsor activations.

All levels of sponsorship are available this year. We specialize in tailoring partnership programs to meet the unique needs of our partners. For sponsorship inquiries, please email us at support@kevinmoranz.com or visit our website at kevinmoranz.com.

Justin Starling and Kevin Moranz
Justin Starling and Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz Racing:
