That’s it, we’re all done with Monster Energy AMA Supercross for another year, but the season sure went out with a bang over the weekend in Utah! Three titles were decided, but there was plenty of action elsewhere too. To get a deeper understanding of how it all played out, we fired off questions to former pro and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas.
How’d the dirt shape up in Utah, and what riders were able to take advantage of the unique soil conditions?
It was an ever-changing beast. It was wildly dry on Friday and for most of Saturday. The wind really took a toll on the dirt which has, and will, get hard and slippery if left to its own devices. They reworked it for the night show and that helped, but it wasn’t until the rains came that it really absorbed any moisture. The base was still hard but there was a little bit of tack that wouldn’t have existed without the rain. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson really stood out as being able to work with the dirt. Had Anderson started in the top three, I think he might have been a factor.
That rhythm lane after the start had multiple options. Which line choice did you think worked best, and was there an alternative line that worked better for setting up passes in the following sections?
It really came down to going inside or drifting wide in the first corner. If riders drifted, they could triple onto the tabletop and carry a lot of momentum through the following jumps. Sticking to the inside was the safer play, and also necessary if a rider was right behind you, but it was also slower, as riders would jump a bit higher on each jump without the excess speed to scrub. Passing was usually only available in the corner, but it did affect what riders could or couldn’t do.
Some tracks lend themselves well for passing, others are better for defensive riding. Which kind of track was it in SLC, and what are some examples?
This track was very difficult to pass on. The lack of traction removed most of the inside line options. The corner after the whoops was an opportunity section but if everyone knows it’s the main spot, they also know to protect the inside at all costs. If we could ever invent a way to remove 90-degree corners from racing, it would be the biggest improvement since the backward-falling gate.
For most riders, there’s nothing to lose at the finale. Did you notice the lack of pressure having a positive effect on the way anyone raced?
That dynamic can go several different directions. For some, they’re simply wanting to get out of the series healthy. They aren’t racing for any points change and their interest is waning. Their effort usually reflects this. For others, they sense opportunity. Justin Cooper fit this bill. He likely knew that Jett Lawrence wasn’t going to be taking any risks. Also, his teammates, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, were both injured (albeit a heroic effort by Webb). That opens the door for a great finish and he grabbed that bull by the horns. It was the type of ride I expected from Hunter Lawrence or JA21, but we got it from JC32.
RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen came into SLC tied in points. Clearly, that’s a lot of pressure for both riders. Did you see any signs throughout the day or night that the pressure may have affected either of them? Or were you surprised at how well they handled the situation?
The only real sign I saw was from Kitchen in qualifying practice. He simply didn’t look like himself. He didn’t have his usual intensity. He looked “tight”. That’s the prototypical look when riders are thinking about everything other than going very fast. He bounced back big time in the heat race but in the afternoon, I felt like the moment was getting to him.
Tom Vialle had a 15-point cushion coming into the final race, and it showed. The Frenchman took it easy to cruise to his first AMA Championship. Did you expect him to be more aggressive or did this situation play out how you thought it would?
That heat race was a bit unnerving, right? He didn’t look good at all! Kudos to Vialle, though, because he nailed that main event start when he absolutely and desperately needed it. If you’ve ever wondered what pressure can do to someone’s riding, watch Vialle in that heat race. He was about 70 percent as good as he’s capable of.
Take us through Jett Lawrence’s race. He had the thing all but wrapped up and maybe that showed?
In speaking to Jett’s mechanic and those around him, it was a situational approach. Had Jett gotten the holeshot and with it, a great chance to win, I think we would have seen him try for it. He didn’t, though, and then witnessed Jason Anderson eviscerate his brother as he tried to move forward. I believe that was a warning signal to Jett that there was no upside in trying to be a hero in that main event. He showed his maturity, swallowed his pride, and cruised home to a title. I would guess it wasn’t super easy to let the field ride away from him, but he made the right decision. No one will remember or care what place he finished in SLC.
What did you think of Anderson’s move on Hunter Lawrence in the main event? What was the catalyst for that, and was it out of line for Hunter to retaliate?
Well, if you have watched Anderson’s career, this is who he is. He pulls no punches and takes no prisoners. I’m not a huge fan of that style of racing, but he’s never pretended to be anything different. He and Hunter have beef. That’s been an ongoing saga. This was another chapter. Hunter’s retaliation is understandable, but still will likely be penalized if I had to guess. He was intentionally interfering with Anderson while a lap down and probably affected the podium lineup. I get it, I would probably have done the same, but he will still likely get a fine or lose points.
What are your thoughts on Chase Sexton’s win, and how this could propel him into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship?
Chase needed this. Badly. While I’m not convinced Chase can beat Jett over an 11-round series, this confidence will give him hope. He needed to believe he can win again. Mentally, he’s been beaten down for quite a while and that win had to be a breath of fresh air, even if Jett wasn’t really in the fight. His best track is likely the opening round so watch for him to come out swinging in SoCal.