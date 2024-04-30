Results Archive
Pierce Brown Moved from 14th to 17th in Updated Philadelphia SX Results

April 30, 2024 11:35am | by:
The Philadelphia Supercross provided many storylines throughout race day. Late in the 250SX main event, Pierce Brown was in third place behind Max Anstie and Tom Vialle in his best ride of the season when he got cross-rutted up the face of the finish line jump. He went from the far right of the face of the jump and had to eject off his MC 250F before coming down on the far left side of the landing, in between that section and the whoops. His #39 went cartwheeling into the whoops section but luckily missed hitting any riders coming the opposite direction.

Watch Brown’s crash at the 1:50 mark in the highlights video below.

However, Brown remounted and with his bike in the whoops, he went through the whoops section, last turn, and finish line jump to take the checkered flag. It was incredible to see he was able to get back on his bike after such a hard crash.

Last night, Vurbmoto posted there was an update to the 250SX main event results. Since Brown technically skipped the entire “lap” he started (although doing so unintentionally), the AMA updated the 250SX main event results on Monday night to show Brown in 17th instead of 14th, completing only 17 laps (race winner Anstie did 18). The updated AMA results had the following note on the session:

“#39 - Rider's 18th lap was incomplete and deemed invalidated”

Below are the updated results and points standings. The adjustment in positions and points now puts Brown in a tie with Coty Schock for third place in the championship.

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East Main Event

April 27, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:23.982 18 Laps 53.607 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:25.093 +1.111 53.326 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:25.713 +1.731 53.694 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:43.620 +19.638 54.284 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:49.034 +25.052 54.484 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
6 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:50.145 +26.163 54.794 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		16:51.655 +27.673 53.673 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:55.116 +31.134 54.044 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
9 Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug 16:56.384 +32.402 55.183 Battle Ground, WA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
10 Nick Romano Nick Romano 16:58.049 +34.067 54.920 Bayside, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
11 Gage Linville Gage Linville 16:59.379 +35.397 55.262 Lake Park, GA United States GasGas MC 250F
12 Kyle Peters Kyle Peters 17:00.702 +36.720 55.163 Greensboro, NC United States Honda CRF250R
13 Henry Miller Henry Miller 17:03.410 +39.428 55.106 Rochester, MN United States Honda CRF250R
14 Hardy Munoz Hardy Munoz 17:10.615 +46.633 55.701 Temuco, Chile Chile Kawasaki KX250
15 Ryder Floyd Ryder Floyd 17:12.494 +48.512 56.048 Paris, TX United States Honda CRF250R
16 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran 17:15.167 +51.185 55.633 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
17 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 17:04.405 17 laps 54.004 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
18 Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin 16:40.555 +1:09.554 55.986 Ubly, MI United States Yamaha YZ250F
19 Marcus Phelps Marcus Phelps 16:45.259 +1:14.258 57.170 Cairo, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
20 Crockett Myers Crockett Myers 17:01.855 +1:30.854 57.064 Navasota, TX United States Husqvarna FC 250
21 Vincent Luhovey Vincent Luhovey 17:06.047 +1:35.046 57.371 Greensburg, PA United States Honda CRF250R
22 Bryton Carroll Bryton Carroll 17:07.896 +1:36.895 57.208 Vineland, NJ United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 158
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 121
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 121
5Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States 120
Full Standings

The AMA also sent out a brief press release addressing the issue:

“Philadelphia AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event Scoring Audit

A routine audit on Monday, April 29, of the timing and scoring of the Philadelphia AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event identified a scoring error in the finishing results. The results have been modified to correct the error.”

Brown was one lap away from his fifth career 250SX main event podium in what has been a solid year. He had finished 5-5-5-4-4-4-11, respectively, with the 11th being at the East/West Showdown last weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. 

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas posted the following clip of the crash on Instagram:

1 lap to go for a podium. Man that hurts. Dust ourself off and see you in slc we’re not done yet"

