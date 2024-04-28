Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Philadelphia Supercross Video Highlights & Results

April 28, 2024 5:30am | by:
Watch: Philadelphia Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. 

Max Anstie (Honda) claimed the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. 

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Chase Sexton (KTM) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Philadelphia Supercross.

Philadelphia Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 15 in Philadelphia | 4/27/24 | Motorsports on NBC

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #15: Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 15 - Philadelphia

Weege Show: Philadelphia Post Race with Stew and More

Overall Results

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East Main Event

April 27, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:23.982 18 Laps 53.607 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:25.093 +1.111 53.326 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:25.713 +1.731 53.694 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:43.620 +19.638 54.284 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:49.034 +25.052 54.484 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Main Event

April 27, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:21.385 24 Laps 52.252 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:26.416 +5.031 51.795 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:29.008 +7.623 52.338 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:32.884 +11.499 52.515 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:36.183 +14.798 52.688 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 158
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 124
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 121
5Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States 120
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 311
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 299
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 270
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 268
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 244
Full Standings
Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now