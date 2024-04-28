Video highlights from the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Max Anstie (Honda) claimed the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the podium.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Chase Sexton (KTM) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Philadelphia Supercross.

Philadelphia Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights