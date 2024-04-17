MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this text from a post-race interview with Liam Everts after the MXGP of Trentino over the weekend.

Red Bull KTM Factory rider Liam Everts scored his fourth Grand Prix win in his rather short Grand Prix career last weekend at the very beautiful and technical Trentino circuit. The Belgian, who had missed the opening round in Argentina due to a thumb injury never expected to be winning this early, but due to consistent results and some bad luck from his opposition, Everts took advantage of the situation.

With Nestaan Husqvarna factory rider Kay de Wolf in such good form and scoring major points every single GP so far this year, Everts had to make the most of the situation, where De Wolf crashed in the early going in the second moto in Trentino and suffered some minor injuries. Gaining points on the Dutchman until this round was near impossible and still a long way behind the series leader, Everts 53 points from the weekend sure helped in his quest for a World MX2 championship in 2024. Now a total of 128 points and seventh in the series standings, you just know that Trentino will have given him the boost he needs to close the gap on the six riders ahead of him in the title hunt.

A rider who no doubt has good people around him and is growing rapidly in his mental approach to his racing, I am always impressed whenever I get the chance to interview him. Not only a good kid, but a person with a very deep, intelligent side, which is taking him to places that will only help him win more GPs and hopefully one day a World motocross championship.

MXlarge: Firstly, congratulations. I mean, coming back from the injury, could you ever have imagined you would get a Grand Prix victory this quickly?

Liam Everts: No, not at all. I was hoping for a podium, because last year I did well here and you have to be careful on the throttle here and it is a very technical track, which suits me, so, answering your question and looking back at it now, no, I didn’t expect to win the Grand Prix at all.

What did you expect from this weekend coming into the Grand Prix?

I just wanted to do better than Sardinia, I always go badly there. I wanted to get on the podium, get rid of that burden off my shoulders and this will give me a sense of freedom.