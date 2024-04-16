After collecting one another in the 250SX Futures main event at the St. Louis Supercross, Pennsylvania natives Gavin Towers and Luke Fauser landed on the podium together at the Foxborough SX Futures round. The former training partners are now in very different positions in their amateur careers. Towers, about half a year into his term with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, is near the end of his amateur career, as he has enough points to earn his pro AMA Supercross license. Towers finished second overall behind Kawasaki’s Drew Adams in a rebound ride returning to the podium after finishing second, 18th and 10th, respectively, at the first three rounds.

On the other hand, Fauser is just getting his feet wet on Supercross Futures this year with hopes of coming out swinging next year. Coming off injuries, Fauser is in his second year of racing the 250F. Still, he held off a charging Cole Davies to claim third place—his first podium in the SX Futures program. In just his third start, Fauser got off to a great start, rode solid laps, and did not faulter when pressured. Check out what the duo had to say to our Tom Journet after the race.

Gavin Towers | 2nd in Futures Main Event

All right. Gavin Towers, last Futures race before the finale. How was it for you?

Gavin Towers: It was a lot better. The last couple, I mean, just being stupid. [Laughs] So, yeah, this one was good to just kinda get through a good race and keep on two wheels and just ride my race. I wish I had a little bit more but, to be honest, I just wanted to get through it a little bit and just kind of have a building block going into our final one. That's the most important one. That's where you get the national #1 plate. That's the big one. So that's the main goal. It's always been the main goal. These ones are just getting experience and we've definitely done that this year and it's been a lot of ups and downs, but it's been a lot of fun.