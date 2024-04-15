The Foxborough Supercross brought several different storylines from the night. After a weekend off, the 450SX field was back in action as the 250SX East Region returned and the 250SX Futures program completed their final qualifying event for the championship finale at Salt Lake City, Utah.

Unfortunately, Landon Gibson (250SX Futures), Seth Hammaker (250SX East Region), and Aaron Plessinger (450SX) all went down at some point throughout the day.

Landon Gibson Suffers Broken Collarbone

Gibson had a big crash in the first qualifying session that resulted in a broken collarbone, ending his day early. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna made his team and SX Futures debut at the Daytona SX round, where he crashed and was penalized one position, finishing 11th—at only 14 years old, one of the youngest competitors in the event. As a recently turned 15-year-old, he brought home a strong second-place finish at the St. Louis SX Futures round. Now, the collarbone injury will set him back some. The Salt Lake City Supercross championship finale is about a month away, so it is possible we could see Gibson compete, as he is already qualified into the final race.

Seth Hammaker Okay After Main Event Crash

After his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 got stuck in the mud in the second qualifying session, Hammaker brought home a third-place finish in his heat race. Then, the #43 was near the front off the start of the 250SX main event, right behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle. However, he went down in the whoops section, landed on his right shoulder as he stuck his arm out to brace for impact. He got up and rode to the mechanics’ area, where he was moving his shoulder and testing it some. Eventually, his mechanic jumped onto the back of his bike and they rode off through the tunnel after just completing two full laps. Watch Hammaker’s crash at the 0:41 mark in the highlights below.