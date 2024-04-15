Updates on Landon Gibson, Seth Hammaker, and Aaron Plessinger after Foxborough SX
The Foxborough Supercross brought several different storylines from the night. After a weekend off, the 450SX field was back in action as the 250SX East Region returned and the 250SX Futures program completed their final qualifying event for the championship finale at Salt Lake City, Utah.
Unfortunately, Landon Gibson (250SX Futures), Seth Hammaker (250SX East Region), and Aaron Plessinger (450SX) all went down at some point throughout the day.
Landon Gibson Suffers Broken Collarbone
Gibson had a big crash in the first qualifying session that resulted in a broken collarbone, ending his day early. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna made his team and SX Futures debut at the Daytona SX round, where he crashed and was penalized one position, finishing 11th—at only 14 years old, one of the youngest competitors in the event. As a recently turned 15-year-old, he brought home a strong second-place finish at the St. Louis SX Futures round. Now, the collarbone injury will set him back some. The Salt Lake City Supercross championship finale is about a month away, so it is possible we could see Gibson compete, as he is already qualified into the final race.
Seth Hammaker Okay After Main Event Crash
After his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 got stuck in the mud in the second qualifying session, Hammaker brought home a third-place finish in his heat race. Then, the #43 was near the front off the start of the 250SX main event, right behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle. However, he went down in the whoops section, landed on his right shoulder as he stuck his arm out to brace for impact. He got up and rode to the mechanics’ area, where he was moving his shoulder and testing it some. Eventually, his mechanic jumped onto the back of his bike and they rode off through the tunnel after just completing two full laps. Watch Hammaker’s crash at the 0:41 mark in the highlights below.
The post-race Kawasaki team release said the following:
After consistent rainfall and wind swept through Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki riders McAdoo and Hammaker started the day off strong on the muddy track by qualifying second and fourth fastest overall. As the wind picked up and more unpredicted rainfall, the track became more challenging as the night progressed. Heading into the heat race, Hammaker secured a third place start, and maintained his position consistently through the race. McAdoo had a subpar start, resulting in him needing to race his way forward from the seventh position. Hammaker battled in the third and fourth position, eventually finishing third in the heat race. McAdoo progressively fought his way through the competition, soon making his way up to second place where he would finish. In the 250SX Main Event, Hammaker would secure a second place start until a mistake in the whoops sent him off the bike. Hammaker slowly remounted, but suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to continue the remainder of the race. McAdoo would have another subpar start, with another seventh place around the first turn. McAdoo would eventually battle his way into the Top 3, overtaking second by halfway. With the leader in sight and the points championship on his mind, McAdoo would maintain his pace and finish second overall, extending his points lead.
Seth Hammaker: “I started off the weekend strong in qualifying and the heat race and felt really good about the night despite my few falls and mud-bogging moment earlier in the day. I had great starts and felt good until I got sideways in the whoops and went down straight on my shoulder. I didn’t dislocate it, but it felt really sore and weak so we decided to end the race early to prevent anything worse happening. We have the speed, I just need to stop making these small mistakes. Now we need to get ready for the East/West Showdown!”
Next weekend’s Nashville Supercross is the first of two East/West Showdowns as only three rounds remain in the 250SX East Region Championship. After six rounds, Hammaker sits eighth in the standings, highlighted by two third-place finishes.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|107
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|105
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|95
|6
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|86
|7
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|79
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|72
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|72
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|70
Aaron Plessinger to Undergo Tests on Elbow
Plessinger went down in the free practice session, which ultimately ended his day early. He posted on Instagram:
“Not the news I wanted to report tonight. I won’t be racing after a practice crash in session one. Tweaked my elbow and not feeling comfortable enough to race. Bummed for the team with all the hard work they put in and sorry to all the fans that came out to watch me race.”
The Ohio native was in the pits with a soft wrap on his arm, signing autographs for fans and posing for photos ahead of opening ceremonies. He is expected to undergo an evaluation this week. After 13 rounds, Plessinger sits seventh in the championship.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|261
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|261
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|246
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|231
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|222
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|206
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|198
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|161
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|149
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|148