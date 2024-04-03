Supercross Futures is designed to give up and coming amateurs a chance to gain experience on a real supercross track, in front of the fans, before turning pro. It gives the riders a chance to get their feet wet, so they know what to expect when they finally line up in the 250SX division. It has proven successful as riders like Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer have come through the program. The experience is invaluable to the racers and some riders, like fifteen-year-old Landon Gibson prove to be quick learners. From eleventh place at Daytona, his first Futures race, Gibson was able to rebound and land on the podium in St. Louis, finishing second place. Our Tom Journet caught up with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider after the race to hear his take on the night.

Racer X: I believe this is your second ever futures race, and you placed second, that’s amazing. How did it feel?

Landon Gibson: Second ever futures race. I struggled the first one, but I'm so stoked to be on the box, dude. I'm so stoked to be here. It's just such a great experience and my whole team behind me, we work so hard, man. So, I feel like I deserve this. But the track was brutal tonight. I can't even explain and tell you how gnarly it was. It was just so brutal, but I got out to the holeshot, and I was a little tense the first two laps, I was kind of like a puffer fish if you can imagine. [Laughs] But other than that, after that, I loosened up and I started riding like myself and finding a flow and I brought it in for the checkered flag. So, I'm stoked.