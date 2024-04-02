Aaron Plessinger started the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season off strong, winning the third round in San Diego and even running the red plate for a couple of races. Last year Plessinger had a few good rides too, where he was able to capitalize on other’s mistakes, but this year The Cowboy is riding like he belongs in the lead pack.
Plesisnger doesn't just look like he belongs at the front, it's also where he believes he should be. After a midseason slump, when he finished as far back as 18th after a crash in Daytona, he's finished fourth the last two races. He told our own Tom Journet after St. Louis, “Overall, fourth, it ain't bad. Like last year I would have been stoked, you know, but this year, I'm just like [makes a face of disontent]. I gotta' remind myself that it's still pretty good.”
His night in St. Louis started off great, in the first race of the Triple Crown he caught Eli Tomac and even looked like he was going to make a pass for the lead, until he made some costly mistakes.
“I've had mediocre races the last like, six weeks and I need to get back up on the podium. But this one was all right. It was a step forward. I started out really, really good in the first main, then about halfway through, I started messing up and making little tiny mistakes and cost myself second place.”
Of course, Plessinger was one of the many riders who got docked positions in the second race for jumping on the red cross flag. Luckily the Triple Crown format can serve as a buffer for one bad race, and he was still able to get a fourth overall on the night. But still, he is looking to get back on the podium in the last five races and even has a plan.
“I couldn't be more happy that these things [Triple Crowns] are over and [this was the] final roof stadium, which I know a lot of people would disagree with me, but your boy is pumped on that too. So, I'm doing the rain dance and yeah, we're gonna get these points back, man.”
Rain or shine, Plessinger has the speed to run up front. He currently sits sixth in points, only four back of Ken Roczen. Will he be able to snag another win before the end of the season, or at least land on the podium again?