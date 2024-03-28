Video: RacerTV

The fourth round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. Dante Oliveira (KTM) claimed his first ever GNCC overall win over his KTM teammate (and points leader) Johnny Girroir. Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium after a one-position penalty from his brother Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki).

XC2 rider AnGus Riordan (KTM) claimed the ovearall win over his teammate Grant Davis and third-place Thad Duvall (Kawasaki).

Brandy Richards (KTM) claimed the XCW GNCC race win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results