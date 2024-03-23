Points Leaders Prado (MXGP) and de Wolf (MX2) Claim Qualifying Race Wins in Spain

Horgmo then crashed out of 5th and his teammate Valentin Guillod got collected in the incident, as did Standing Construct Honda’s lone ranger Pauls Jonass. Although Horgmo did not finish, all three riders are fine for the start of tomorrow’s Grand Prix races.

Nobody was getting anywhere near to Prado, and Gajser passed Renaux for 2nd at around half-distance, facing an impossible task to haul in the #1 plate holder. The charge, as usual, came from Herlings. “The Bullet” had a near-accident in the same corner that claimed Horgmo & co, but found a sweet line in front of the grandstands that was both fast, and kept him on the ground. This he used to great effect, dispatching Kawasaki Racing Team rider Jeremy Seewer with three laps to go, and then Coldenhoff the very next lap to move up to 4th! A late charge on Renaux’s third position only just fell short, but the Dutchman certainly has the speed around the Intu-Xanadú Arroyomolinos circuit, if only he could start with Prado.

The Champion extended his series lead by a point to four over Gajser, and Febvre is still third in the points after fighting back to 8th at the chequered flag. He is also leading the way in the Ram Award Experience that will reward the MXGP rider with the most RAM Qualifying Race wins at the end of season.

Jorge Prado: "What to say, I got a good start! IT was my key to get a holeshot and then lead. I've beeen the fastest all day so i had the speed. I push a bit in the first lap and made a good gap. I really enjoyed the last lap too with the fans and on the triple. It's great weekend and happy to start this home weekend in Spain with a win so let's keep it for tomorrow as well.”