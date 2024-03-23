Results Archive
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Live Now
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Heat 1 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Last Chance Qualifier Results
  1. Lux Turner
  2. Talon Hawkins
  3. Joshua Varize
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jan Pancar
  3. Anton Nagy
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mikkel Haarup
  2. Andrea Bonacorsi
  3. Hakon Osterhagen
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule

Points Leaders Prado (MXGP) and de Wolf (MX2) Claim Qualifying Race Wins in Spain

March 23, 2024 5:35pm | by:
Points Leaders Prado (MXGP) and de Wolf (MX2) Claim Qualifying Race Wins in Spain

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Red Plate Holders Prado & de Wolf Dominate The Ram Qualifying Races in Spain

INTU-XANADÚ ARROYOMOLINOS (Spain) – It was joy for the Spanish crowd at the first European race of the season as home hero Jorge Prado took his customary holeshot and looked untouchable on his way to a runaway victory in the MXGP RAM Qualifying Race, whilst Kay De Wolf also re-asserted his authority with a decisive early move and withstood further pressure to win in MX2.

The crowd had already been warmed up by a brilliant win for another local hero, Daniela Guillen on her RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team machine, and they made an incredible noise for her as she won the opening race of the season in the WMX Women’s World Motocross Championship.  Then the opening EMX250 encounter saw a great scrap that resulted in victory for Beddini GASGAS MX Juniors rider Valerio Lata of Italy.

MXGP

Fastest in practice by over half a second, it’s clear that defending World Champion and Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team leader Prado was in no mood to be beaten on home ground.  The trademark start technique was only nearly matched by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP man Maxime Renaux, although Team Ship to Cycle Honda’s rookie Kevin Horgmo rushed into turn two in 2nd place! Romain Febvre for Kawasaki Racing Team and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Jeffrey Herlings were mired deep in the pack, and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser had to fight past both Horgmo and Fantic Factory Racing rider Glenn Coldenhoff to get to 3rd at the end of the second lap.

  • Jorge Prado
    Jorge Prado MXGP
  • Tim Gajser
    Tim Gajser MXGP
  • Maxime Renaux
    Maxime Renaux MXGP

Horgmo then crashed out of 5th and his teammate Valentin Guillod got collected in the incident, as did Standing Construct Honda’s lone ranger Pauls Jonass. Although Horgmo did not finish, all three riders are fine for the start of tomorrow’s Grand Prix races.

Nobody was getting anywhere near to Prado, and Gajser passed Renaux for 2nd at around half-distance, facing an impossible task to haul in the #1 plate holder.  The charge, as usual, came from Herlings.  “The Bullet” had a near-accident in the same corner that claimed Horgmo & co, but found a sweet line in front of the grandstands that was both fast, and kept him on the ground.  This he used to great effect, dispatching Kawasaki Racing Team rider Jeremy Seewer with three laps to go, and then Coldenhoff the very next lap to move up to 4th!  A late charge on Renaux’s third position only just fell short, but the Dutchman certainly has the speed around the Intu-Xanadú Arroyomolinos circuit, if only he could start with Prado.

The Champion extended his series lead by a point to four over Gajser, and Febvre is still third in the points after fighting back to 8th at the chequered flag. He is also leading the way in the Ram Award Experience that will reward the MXGP rider with the most RAM Qualifying Race wins at the end of season.

Jorge Prado: "What to say, I got a good start! IT was my key to get a holeshot and then lead. I've beeen the fastest all day so i had the speed. I push a bit in the first lap and made a good gap. I really enjoyed the last lap too with the fans and on the triple. It's great weekend and happy to start this home weekend in Spain with a win so let's keep it for tomorrow as well.”

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MXGP Qualifying Race

Live Now
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos, Spain Spain
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 24:11.409 0.000 Spain GasGas
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 24:24.729 13.320 Slovenia Honda
3 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 24:27.687 16.278 France Yamaha
4 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 24:29.847 18.438 Netherlands KTM
5 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff 24:34.580 23.171 Netherlands Fantic
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 64
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 60
2Romain Febvre France 54
5Maxime Renaux France 47
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 46
Full Standings

MX2

The MX2 RAM Qualifying Race was holeshot, once again, by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sacha Coenen, but Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team leader Simon Laengenfelder moved underneath the young Belgian through the third corner, followed by red plate holder De Wolf on the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing machine.

De Wolf wasted no time to rapidly cut under Laengenfelder in the very next corner, and although the German, winner of both GP races here last year, pressured the Dutchman midway through the race, Kay got the hammer down again to pull clear and win by just over three seconds at the flag.

Behind them, Laengenfelder’s teammate Rossi battled past Sacha Coenen early, as F&H Kawasaki rookie Quentin Prugnieres moved Andrea Adamo wide by the Pit Lane, allowing the Champion’s Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Liam Everts through into 5th as he passed them both!

With three laps to go, after Sacha Coenen has been dropped down to 8th, Everts made a forceful move on Rossi to claim 3rd place, a fine return after missing the Argentina opener due to pre-season injury.

A mighty battle ensued behind them, as Rossi, Adamo, Lucas Coenen for Nestaan Husvarna Factory Racing, and Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s Mikkel Haarup all fought over 4th place! Lucas just emerged on top in that battle and Haarup completed a masterful charge through from 10th to claim 5th at the line. 

De Wolf celebrated in style and extended his Championship lead to 7 points over Laengenfelder.  Tomorrow’s races promise some absolute fireworks as the battle for the title continues!

Kay De Wolf: "It was a good Qualifying! At the start I tried to push a little bit wide but I went quickly up to second and then to first. I'm really happy about my riding and I just controlled it. Tomorrow we'll have an extra 10 more minutes so an extra 10 minutes where I can show my physicality.”

  • Kay de Wolf
    Kay de Wolf MXGP
  • Simon Laengenfelderr
    Simon Laengenfelderr MXGP
  • Liam Everts
    Liam Everts MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MX2 Qualifying Race

Live Now
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos, Spain Spain
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf 24:17.585 0.000 Netherlands Husqvarna
2 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder 24:20.613 3.028 Germany GasGas
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts 24:30.687 13.102 Belgium KTM
4 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 24:34.717 17.132 Belgium Husqvarna
5 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup 24:38.500 20.915 Denmark Triumph
Full Results
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 66
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 59
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark 44
4Thibault Benistant France 42
5Andrea Adamo Italy 42
Full Standings

Main image by GasGas Media/Juan Pablo Acevedo

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now