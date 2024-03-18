Results Archive
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 18, 2024 5:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 10 (of 17) - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

Supercross

Indianapolis (Indy) - 250SX East

March 16, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 1 - 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 4 - 3 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 1 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 12 - 4 - 2 GasGas MC 250F
5 Coty Schock
Coty Schock 		Dover, DE United States 5 - 8 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 8 - 10 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States 7 - 9 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 9 - 5 - 11 Honda CRF250R
9 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 3 - 14 - 9 Kawasaki KX250
10 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 11 - 15 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki)
Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) Align Media
2024 Indianapolis Supercross 250SX main event podium.
2024 Indianapolis Supercross 250SX main event podium. Align Media
Supercross

Indianapolis (Indy) - 450SX

March 16, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 5 - 6 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 8 - 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
6 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 6 - 4 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F
7 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 4 - 7 - 10 Yamaha YZ450F
8 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 7 - 9 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
9 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 9 - 8 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450
10 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 11 - 11 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
2024 Indianapolis Supercross 450SX main event podium.
2024 Indianapolis Supercross 450SX main event podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 98
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 96
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 87
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 82
5Coty Schock
Dover, DE United States 79
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 72
7Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 71
8Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 62
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 60
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 58
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 210
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 189
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 185
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 175
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 174
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 165
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 162
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 120
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 109
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 107
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 106
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 102
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 101
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 87
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 74
6Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 67
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 65
8Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 63
9Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 58
10Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 56
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 3 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 85
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 64
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 54
4Grant Davis 50
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 42
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 36
7Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 30
8Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States 29
9Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 29
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 28
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis 76
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 73
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 59
4Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 52
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 43
6Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 37
7Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 36
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 34
9Tyler Palmer Denver, NC United States 34
10Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 34
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 85
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 63
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 55
4Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 34
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 31
7Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 25
8Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 25
9Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 14
10James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 13
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 73
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 71
3Brandy Richards 67
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 64
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 55
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 45
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 35
8Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 33
9Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 31
10Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 30
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 1 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 54
2Romain Febvre France 51
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 51
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 46
5Maxime Renaux France 39
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 34
8Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 32
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 28
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 26
11Valentin Guillod Switzerland 21
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 56
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 50
4Thibault Benistant France 40
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark 38
5Andrea Adamo Italy 37
7Marc-Antoine Rossi France 32
11Lucas Coenen Belgium 30
6Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 28
8Sacha Coenen Belgium 28
9Camden McLellan South Africa 25
Full Standings

AMA Arenacross

Through Round 13 (of 14)

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now