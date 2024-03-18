Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 10 (of 17) - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|1 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|4 - 3 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|2 - 1 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|12 - 4 - 2
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|5 - 8 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|8 - 10 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|7 - 9 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|9 - 5 - 11
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|3 - 14 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|11 - 15 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Indianapolis (Indy) - 450SXMarch 16, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|5 - 6 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|8 - 5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|6 - 4 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|4 - 7 - 10
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|7 - 9 - 6
|GasGas MC 450F
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|9 - 8 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|11 - 11 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|98
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|96
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|82
|5
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|79
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|72
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|71
|8
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|62
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|60
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|58
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|210
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|189
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|185
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|175
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|174
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|165
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|162
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|120
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|109
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|107
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|106
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|101
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|87
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|74
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|67
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|65
|8
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|63
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|58
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|56
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 3 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|85
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|64
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|54
|4
|Grant Davis
|50
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|42
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|36
|7
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|30
|8
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|29
|9
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|29
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|28
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|76
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|73
|3
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|59
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|52
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|43
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|37
|7
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|36
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|34
|9
|Tyler Palmer
|Denver, NC
|34
|10
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|34
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|85
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|63
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|55
|4
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|34
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|31
|7
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|25
|8
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|25
|9
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|14
|10
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|13
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|73
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|71
|3
|Brandy Richards
|67
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|64
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|55
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|45
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|35
|8
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|33
|9
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|31
|10
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|30
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 1 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|54
|2
|Romain Febvre
|51
|3
|Tim Gajser
|51
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|46
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|39
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|34
|8
|Jeffrey Herlings
|32
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|28
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|26
|11
|Valentin Guillod
|21
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|56
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|50
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|40
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|38
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|37
|7
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|32
|11
|Lucas Coenen
|30
|6
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|28
|8
|Sacha Coenen
|28
|9
|Camden McLellan
|25
AMA Arenacross
Through Round 13 (of 14)
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles