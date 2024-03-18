Round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place over the weekend in Indianapolis, and with the Triple Crown format, soft dirt, another 250SX lead change, there’s plenty to get into. To help us better understand it, we tapped former pro, Jason Thomas.

The dirt looked like it broke down and got gnarly in Indianapolis. How deep were those ruts, and how did they compare to last week’s track in Birmingham?

It was brutal, indeed. The track was built for normal supercross, which was the key difference between this week and Birmingham. The difficult table-to-table stuff, and executing triples through rhythm sections, got harder and harder as each race wears long. The whoops were also in full effect and if you look back on the majority of the action, it was mostly in the whoops and those two rhythm sections. Every interview I did throughout the day and night, the level of technicality to put those sections together was front and center.

What’s it like having a slight turn right before the whoops like they had in Indy? Does it make getting set up for the whoops any different or more difficult?

More than anything, it just slowed things down a bit. With the way the whoops were deteriorating, though, speeds would have likely been slow anyway. There wasn’t anyone looking to enter with a lot of speed after the first lap or two. The ruts were simply too wonky for consistent high speed. Could a rider make a hero run and get through? Sure, but trying to do that consistently would likely end up with a broken visor and bent handlebars.