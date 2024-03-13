So, how has it been?

It’s been awesome. Ken is awesome. He’s a great dude to work with. It’s been a really great time. We’ve been having some success, so he’s happy and comfortable. It’s been pretty good.

Did you win with Barcia?

I did. [The 2021 opener in] Houston, that year that we did the residency there, he won the opener. Then I can’t remember if there was another one that year or not, but I know plenty of podiums.

Now you’re seeing those guys and racing them. What was it like for those guys, AP and Barcia, to see you back? Were they giving you shit?

No. They were good. Everyone just said they were happy to see me back. Everyone was cool about it. AP, he’s a character. He’s always a good time.

You’ve got to be happy for him right now. He’s taking it to a new level. He won. He’s a consistent podium guy. You’ve got to be happy.

Absolutely. I love to see that for AP. He deserves every bit of it.

So, if this deal wasn’t, “Come from Texas, build your bike,” you wouldn’t do it? If it involved a traditional factory role, you wouldn’t have probably done it?

It would have been pretty tough. It would have been tough to do. I got some things lined up where my father-in-law helps me out with my shop and stuff while I’m gone. It’s kind of working out pretty well, because he had his own business too, but he’s kind of towards retirement on that. So, him helping me out is working out really good. Just to do it full-time, I don't know. It would have been tough. I’d like to say that it would have been too good of an opportunity to pass up, but I don't know.