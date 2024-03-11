There were no whoops, but instead rollers, on account of the anticipation of rain. Who benefitted/suffered the most because of this?

Anyone who got a bad start suffered because their opportunity to gain time or make passes was minimized. On the side of those who benefitted, I would say Tom Vialle had no complaints in the 250 class, as he is still sorting this supercross thing out. It could also be argued that Cooper Webb was cheering the layout, but in those conditions, they may have broken down into whoops that he could exploit. Regardless of who it helped or hurt, racing without whoops is a blander version of SX.

We’ve never raced in Protective Stadium before. It can be tough to hold races in downtown settings, especially brand new ones. What’s your take on how it worked for the riders and teams?

I thought it worked! The weather was a variable, sure, but that could and might happen in any outdoor venue. Having a convention center next door providing a protected FanFest and was a necessary aspect, but I would welcome a return to Alabama in 2025. I would guess the stadium didn’t charge a premium in line with those at the top of the series’ range to host the event, which takes some pressure off of the total attendance number. I count it as a win.

We’ve never raced on Alabama dirt before. What’d you think of it, and if you had to compare it to another venue, what would it be closest to?

I love the orange clay found in this part of the country. It provides great traction and is easily workable for track crews. This dirt is similar to what we’e seen in Atlanta for decades, and Charlotte in 2023, and going back to the ‘90s. I grew up racing on dirt like that so maybe I’m biased, but it doesn’t get much better.