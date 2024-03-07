I’m not sure if Forrest Gump is a supercross fan (let’s be real, of course he is) but this weekend is his home race in Birmingham, Alabama. We’ve only raced in Alabama once in the history of the series so this will be a big moment. Birmingham’s Protective Stadium is a similar venue to Snapdragon in San Diego but I have a feeling the surroundings may look a little different than the Pacific Ocean backdrop. The upside is that this has the potential to be a regional draw as the greater Atlanta, New Orleans, and Florida panhandle populations are within driving distance. While Birmingham might be a strange sounding place to host a round, I think the geography might make sense. Let’s give it a go and see, shall we?
The start in Birmingham covers the length of the floor and bends into a left hand 180. Some believe these longer starts to be more dangerous due to the higher speed, but I think they provide more room for riders to avoid each other. The distance creates separation and less bar entanglement, easily the biggest cause of first turn pileups.
The first turn has a rhythm section immediately exiting the corner and will likely see riders double the first two jumps. That would allow for a 3-3-3 down the rest of the section, always a good pathway for saving time. Riders could roll the first jump from the inside and then conceivably go 3-3-4 but with rain in the forecast and very wet dirt going in, I just can’t see this being realistic.
The 2024 Birmingham Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports The 2024 Birmingham Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports The 2024 Birmingham Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports The 2024 Birmingham Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports The 2024 Birmingham Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports The 2024 Birmingham Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports
A netted bowl berm sends riders back the other way and immediately into a standard supercross triple. Upon landing, riders will rip across the start straight diagonally and grab third gear (a rarity other than the whoops). Watch for riders to jump from right to left over the triple but simultaneously leaning to the right, allowing them to open up the angle of the fast straightaway. Landing on the right would cause them to slow and make a sharp turn, landing on the left side will create a more obtuse angle and allow more momentum. This is a subtle move but something that elite racers will execute to lower lap times.
A bowl berm sets riders up for an on-off and awkward bend back to the left, past the Mechanics’ Area. Watch for block passing in the next bowl berm as the aforementioned awkward bend to the left sets up for an aggressive angle to be taken by the following rider. This same dynamic was on the Anaheim 2 track map as Jason Anderson made this pass on Cooper Webb.
The finish line is next and into a right-hand bowl berm. This bowl berm will be critical for momentum as a set of whoops are next. There are more than nine whoops on the track map but look for that to be adjusted.
Yet another bowl berm is next (football/soccer stadiums offer this en masse) and leads to a stadium length rhythm section. I expect riders to triple from the corner onto the tabletop and then step off. That sets up for a 3-3-2 into the next corner. Watch for riders to try to use both the inside and outside in the next corner as the outside would allow a triple onto tabletop opportunity but many riders will opt for a shorter inside line.
A strangely angled switchback across the start straight sets up a small step-up double and onto the first corner for lap two.
If dry, this track is going to be fast and create short lap times. I would expect something in the low 40’s (without rain).
BirminghamSaturday, March 9
Who’s Hot
Jett Lawrence sent a message to everyone with a convincing Daytona win. He passed Tomac in both the heat and main event and was able to pull away without much of an answer from the seven-time Daytona winner.
Tom Vialle won his first ever 250 main event, making back to back podiums for the Frenchman. This weekend will be a big moment in the “is he a legitimate championship contender?” question.
Cameron McAdoo has won all three of his heat races and now has 2-2 finishes to help lessen the impact of that opening round pileup that took down many other championship rivals.
Max Anstie is still in red after 2-6-8 finishes through three rounds. It’s hard to believe those scores will get you the points lead but here we are.
Seth Hammaker got onto the podium in Daytona, giving his boss Mitch Payton a reason to smile after losing points leader Austin Forkner in Arlington.
Who’s Not
Jason Anderson has struggled in the last two rounds, dropping to seventh in points, 29 down from the lead.
Ken Roczen is riding well but slowly losing touch with the championship leaders. His fifth in Daytona puts him over a full race win worth of points behind Jett Lawrence.
Justin Barcia continues to battle settings on his GasGas, logging an 11th place finish in Daytona. He has finished outside the top ten in six out of eight main events, unheard of for Bam Bam.
Aaron Plessinger had a big crash in Daytona that put him 18th at the checkers. It only takes a couple of mistakes to put a serious dent in championship hopes but he has been a much better version of himself in a contract year.
Bold Predictions
Birmingham stadium officials, not to be outdone by Daytona, offer a special program allowing spectators to watch the main event in between triple landings and on top of berms. The VIP ticket is labeled “Birmingham SX: Hunger Games.”
Jett Lawrence continues his lobbying of ESPN’s “The Body Issue” with another shirtless podium appearance in Alabama.
SMX International VideoPass viewers learn that there is a state in America called Alabama.
My Picks
250
Max Anstie
Tom Vialle
Cameron McAdoo