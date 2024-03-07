A netted bowl berm sends riders back the other way and immediately into a standard supercross triple. Upon landing, riders will rip across the start straight diagonally and grab third gear (a rarity other than the whoops). Watch for riders to jump from right to left over the triple but simultaneously leaning to the right, allowing them to open up the angle of the fast straightaway. Landing on the right would cause them to slow and make a sharp turn, landing on the left side will create a more obtuse angle and allow more momentum. This is a subtle move but something that elite racers will execute to lower lap times.

A bowl berm sets riders up for an on-off and awkward bend back to the left, past the Mechanics’ Area. Watch for block passing in the next bowl berm as the aforementioned awkward bend to the left sets up for an aggressive angle to be taken by the following rider. This same dynamic was on the Anaheim 2 track map as Jason Anderson made this pass on Cooper Webb.

The finish line is next and into a right-hand bowl berm. This bowl berm will be critical for momentum as a set of whoops are next. There are more than nine whoops on the track map but look for that to be adjusted.

Yet another bowl berm is next (football/soccer stadiums offer this en masse) and leads to a stadium length rhythm section. I expect riders to triple from the corner onto the tabletop and then step off. That sets up for a 3-3-2 into the next corner. Watch for riders to try to use both the inside and outside in the next corner as the outside would allow a triple onto tabletop opportunity but many riders will opt for a shorter inside line.

A strangely angled switchback across the start straight sets up a small step-up double and onto the first corner for lap two.

If dry, this track is going to be fast and create short lap times. I would expect something in the low 40’s (without rain).