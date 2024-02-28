Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
South Central Loretta Lynn's Area Qualifier at Bowers MX Rescheduled

February 28, 2024 12:15pm | by:
The following press release is from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2024-4: South Central Area Qualifier at Bowers MX Rescheduled

TO: 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: February 28, 2024

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2024-4

Due to extremely high winds and National Weather Service advisories MX Sports, the AMA and the event promoter are postponing the South Central Area Qualifier at Bowers MX in Amarillo, Texas. The Area Qualifier at Bowers MX was originally scheduled for this weekend, March 2 and 3, but will be rescheduled for the weekend of March 23 and 24.

The change for this Area Qualifier is once again due to extreme high winds and a fire threat as about 200,000 acres are burning 30 miles north of Bowers MX, and with changing wind patterns the smoke has started to cover the area.

South Central Area Qualifier

  • March 23-24 – Bowers MX – Amarillo, Texas

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2024 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2024 schedule page.  

If you have any questions, please email us at info@mxsports.com.

