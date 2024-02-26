It was there in all its glory. Beast Mode. Maybe now it’s a retro or throwback thing, or maybe it’s actually just still the way things are in the present day. But whatever it was, is or could be, it was there in Arlington, Texas. Eli Tomac hammering late in the race, logging unmatched lap times and marching forward. After an early-race crash put him as far back as 16th, Eli charged all the way up to third, then took second after a pair of late crashes from Jett Lawrence. It was as strong as we have seen Tomac this year, and a nice improvement after the last two weekends, where he lost positions during the races.

He addressed quite a few topics in the post-race press conference.

Eli, what’s the difference on nights like this and A2 when it’s really clicking for you versus nights when it is not, like Detroit for instance.

Eli Tomac: Detroit I just had really bad arm pump, and when that happens, your hands are tied behind your back and you're hanging on for survival, you know. And you drop multiple seconds per lap and that's it, you know, if you get an arm pump around like lap six or seven, it's over and I was struggling in that specific condition with the dirt being tacky clay, the way it was, was pulling down my bike and I think I have fixed some of that with that being said, can't, you know, blame it all on the bike because look how long I've been doing this, I should know for that situation, you know, what's gonna make me race more comfortable and get me out of the arm pump situation. So, that was that specifically for this year at Detroit, you know, that race that, that's what caused, you know, me riding around and getting lapped. That's the difference. And, tonight was just being comfortable, you know, riding like I should, I guess.

Post-race, the comments for you on the broadcast was the first time we've sort of seen some fire come out from inside of you referencing back to, potentially the comments about you being the old guy. Do those comments creep in or is it just more frustrating for you?

Yeah, they creep in. I've kind of just heard it the whole season, and I just know I'm not like there yet…but I don't know, maybe some people are right. I haven't won an overall yet, but one thing for sure is I have improved and I'm getting better. So, yeah, I'm ready to put up the fight in this last half and, you know, maybe show some of the young guys that they're still young.