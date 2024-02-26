We saw some passing taking place in the whoops throughout the night. What were the different line choices in that section, and how did they change over the course of the night?

It came down to two choices, as usual. To jump or blitz is the decade-long choice in whoops. That choice becomes pivotal in the main event as the whoops have deteriorated. In those key laps, the blitzing line is losing effectiveness, and the jump line is finding its footing. Cooper Webb is often the rider that many look to for when to transition. Marvin Musquin was in this category also. Blitzing is not their strength, so they were always on the front end of testing the jump line for proficiency.

Arlington’s main events were no different as Haiden Deegan and Austin Forkner were each utilizing both strategies. Deegan made up time when Forkner was starting to struggle with the blitz. Conversely, if Forkner nailed the whoops, he could use it to his advantage. It was a yo-yo each lap. In the 450 main, the same dynamic emerged as Webb was jumping through on the right side (the preferable jumping line all day and night) while Jett Lawrence was blitzing to the left/middle. The longer the race went, the jumping line seemed to become more and more ideal.

One other aspect of this that’s often not talked about is the fatigue factor. Jumping through whoops is fairly easy on riders. They are able to breathe and use rhythm to keep their heart rates sustainable. Blitzing is much more taxing, and most riders hold their breath while blitzing, causing a heart rate spike when finally back to rhythmic breathing. Further, riders have to grip the motorcycle tightly with both arms and legs while blitzing, using more energy than simply jumping a few times through. Blitzing is often much faster so it’s preferred in neutral conditions but if both lines are the same on the stopwatch, jumping can save a lot of energy.

The rhythm lanes seemed to present different options, and the guys weren’t all doing the same combos all night. What were some of the lines you saw, and what were their strengths and weaknesses?

The ideal choices were pretty clear, but the difficulty was in the conditions. To do the fastest line, riders had to execute perfectly. If you saw a rider opt for a different rhythm, it was usually because of a slight mistake that forced a change. The ruts exiting the corners were mostly to blame for the mistakes but the section where Forkner crashed was another dynamic. If you didn’t clear the tabletop smoothly, doing the next triple was not easily accomplished. Those who refused to back out of it had big moments as Justin Barcia, Tom Vialle, and Forkner all had huge crashes here throughout the day and night. Sometimes caution is the better part of valor when things are spiraling out of control.