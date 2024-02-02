Tomorrow the gate drops on the first 250SX East Region round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which means Phil Nicoletti, who contests 250SX West Region, won't be racing.

As a result the television ratings will likely take a huge hit, but the good news is, you can still get your fill of Phil right here in his weekly column. This week the biggest proliferator of Philth in the pits opines on Jett getting booed, animated track maps, and Triumph's debut weekend.

Phil,

I was surprised to see that Jett had been booed at the opening ceremony of the latest Anaheim supercross round (and then the crowd cheered when he later crashed in the whoops). I could only think of a line from the movie Gladiator, 'The crowd is fickle brother!' Being a long term master of public relations with an enormous fan base, what advice can you give Jett to get the fickle fans back on his side?

-Jimmy G

Jimmy G,

Just like normal sports fans, they sway whatever way the wind blows. Good on the people for booing a 20-year-old. If that makes them sleep better at night then so be it. But if that’s what sends fans off the deep end, grabbing someone's helmet, then we have a sport have gone soft as f$$$.

Jett did his thing to Jason Anderson, and Jason retaliated back and made sure his point was made. The media stuff afterward is all just complete nonsense. More drama happens at a Wednesday night softball beer league. Let the boys slap each other around a bit. But unfortunately, the hype and pressure that comes along for Jett is insane.

I’m sorry, but it’s a lot different now than what it was 20-25 years ago for Ricky Carmichael or James Stewart. With the social media aspect, every fan can say whatever they want, which is a blessing and a curse. Everyone can make a meme, or repost something, so something as simple as grabbing helmets turns into an explosion. Dudes have done things 100 times worse and never got booed. The storm will settle and people will come around. Jett is a genuine kid, and a good kid. If he was a punk ass, I wouldn’t associate with him. But he’s 20 and learning. End of story.

-Phil