Nate Thrashed pulled out a win in a thrilling, down to the checkered flag 250SX main event at the San Diego Supercross. After starting in about sixth, Thrasher moved his way into the top three and had a battle with Garrett Marchbanks and RJ Hampshire for the race lead. Thrasher got into the lead when Marchbanks got slowed up by a lapped rider late in the race with about two laps to go. Still, it was a crazy battle to the finish, as all three riders were right behind one another with only a few turns to go!

Thrasher held off Marchbanks by only 1.203 seconds at the checkered flag as Hampshire had a spill that dropped him to sixth. After a bumpy start to 2024 with finishes of 21st and 18th, receptively, at the opening two rounds, this was a big rebound for Thrasher.

After the champagne showers ended, Thrasher joined the media in the post-race press conference.

Nate, it's been a while since you've been on the top step of the box. I know you've had some struggles. You started the season with a pretty rough A1 and last week as well. So, to pull it out, without going to the LCQ to get this win. How are you feeling right now?

Nate Thrasher: Yeah, definitely feels good to be back up here after a long year, for sure. So, yeah, we'll just keep this momentum going. Felt good at A1, just unfortunate crash. But yeah, we're feeling good now and ready to fight for some more wins.

Do you think you found something to get you up on the top step of the podium that you didn't have in the first two rounds? If so, what was it?

I felt good the first two rounds, honestly. I felt good at A1, just didn’t get quite a good start. And, in San Francisco, I went to the LCQ and got a bad start and crashed in the wrong spot and just couldn't quite them all back up. So, yeah, it was a tough race. But, yeah, I felt good tonight, even in the heat race and going into the main event, I knew the speed was there. So, I didn't get a good start, but I was just clicking off laps and felt good all night. And just knew I had the speed to win.