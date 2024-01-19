MXGP Calendar Welcomes the MXGP of Galicia to Schedule

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

The 2024 MXGP Calendar Welcomes the MXGP of Galicia

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is glad to announce an update to the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar.

Scheduled for the 11th and 12th of May, the MXGP of Galicia in Lugo will host its first-ever MXGP Grand Prix held at the spectacular Jorge Prado Municipal Circuit. The birthplace of our current MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado will welcome the best riders in the world. In addition to featuring the MXGP and MX2 classes, the event will showcase the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing.

This event will also be the second Grand Prix in Spain in 2024 and as a result of this exciting addition, the MXGP of Spain at intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos has been anticipated to the 23rd and 24th of March. The MXGP of Spain will keep the same supporting classes, the WMX and the EMX250.

Building on the success of past events in Spain, and with local heroes such as Jorge Prado, Ruben Fernandez and Daniela Guillen, these two Grand Prix staged by leading national Promoter Last Lap promise to deliver amazing racing and great atmospheres fuelled by the passion of motocross enthusiasts from Spain and around the world.

See below the updated 2024 calendar: