MXGP Calendar Welcomes the MXGP of Galicia to Schedule
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is glad to announce an update to the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar.
Scheduled for the 11th and 12th of May, the MXGP of Galicia in Lugo will host its first-ever MXGP Grand Prix held at the spectacular Jorge Prado Municipal Circuit. The birthplace of our current MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado will welcome the best riders in the world. In addition to featuring the MXGP and MX2 classes, the event will showcase the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing.
This event will also be the second Grand Prix in Spain in 2024 and as a result of this exciting addition, the MXGP of Spain at intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos has been anticipated to the 23rd and 24th of March. The MXGP of Spain will keep the same supporting classes, the WMX and the EMX250.
Building on the success of past events in Spain, and with local heroes such as Jorge Prado, Ruben Fernandez and Daniela Guillen, these two Grand Prix staged by leading national Promoter Last Lap promise to deliver amazing racing and great atmospheres fuelled by the passion of motocross enthusiasts from Spain and around the world.
- MXGPMXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Sunday, March 106:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, March 246:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) WMX & EMX125
Sunday, April 76:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, May 56:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Galicia WMX & EMX125
Sunday, May 126:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of France EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, May 196:00 AM
- MXGPLiqui Moly MXGP of Germany WMX & EMX250
Sunday, June 26:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 96:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy EMX125 & EMX250
Saturday, June 156:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sumbawa Indonesia Sunday, June 306:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Lombok Indonesia Sunday, July 76:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX65, EMX85, & EMX2T
Sunday, July 216:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) EMX125 & EMXOpen
Sunday, July 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden (Belgium) EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, August 116:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of the Netherlands WMX & EMX125
Sunday, August 186:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Switzerland EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, August 256:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Turkiye WMX & EMX250
Sunday, September 86:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of China Sunday, September 156:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy TBA WMX & EMX125
Saturday, September 286:00 AM